Hong Kong's stablecoin surveillance framework is only starting to run, months after the first issuer licenses.

Hong Kong’s de facto central bank is exploring agentic AI that would help banks catch crypto-linked crime, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The official, Raymond Chan, is Executive Director (Enforcement and AML) at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). He set out the idea in a keynote at the regulator’s third workshop on AI for financial crime monitoring.

Stronger Monitoring Tools

Chan said such agents could give banks stronger monitoring tools. They would analyze on-chain transfers alongside customers’ off-chain transactions. They could then flag anomalies such as funds being layered quickly by switching between crypto and fiat currencies.

“Imagine how effective AML controls would become if we could integrate blockchain analytics, customer due diligence information, scam intelligence, monitoring of suspicious wallets and rapid freezing into an on-chain A.I. agent,” Chan said.

Chan singled out stablecoins. He said their price stability and easy peer-to-peer transfer through unhosted wallets make them attractive for illicit use. He cited Chainalysis, whose 2026 Crypto Crime Report found that illicit addresses received at least $154 billion in 2025. Stablecoins made up 84% of the illicit volume.

Hong Kong granted its first stablecoin issuer licenses to HSBC and a Standard Chartered-led consortium in April. Chan said the HKMA has taken a cautious first approach to stablecoins, built around investor protection and financial-crime controls. That includes a comprehensive surveillance strategy, which the regulator is only beginning to put into operation.

Tools that tackle pseudonymity, such as decentralized identity systems, are being explored and piloted, he said. Chan described the core challenge as tying wallet activity to real-world identities fast enough to stop the funds from being dispersed.

Taskforce Joins Police, Regulators and Exchanges

Chan also pointed to Hong Kong’s Virtual Asset Intelligence Taskforce (VAIT). Hong Kong police launched it on October 10, 2025, and Chan spoke at its inauguration. Its members include the HKMA, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), the Customs and Excise Department and licensed crypto platforms.

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Licensed stablecoin issuers were invited to the taskforce’s second meeting on May 14, police said. That meeting added four members. It kept the group’s work on three tracks: intelligence sharing, special alerts and a better stop-payment mechanism.

Chan said VAIT treats crypto crime as a problem spanning platforms, regulators and law enforcement. Across borders, Chan said, the HKMA takes on crypto crime through its work with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which has made digital assets a priority. FATF wants to harmonize national crypto rules so criminals cannot exploit gaps between jurisdictions.