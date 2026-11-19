TRM Labs has been selected to supply the investigative technology for the new US government initiative targeting online scams and cybercrime.

The Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) has launched a Threat Disruption Center to combat cryptocurrency fraud, cybercrime, online scams, and sextortion schemes targeting Americans. The new unit will operate within the HSTF’s National Coordination Center (NCC).

The main objective is to disrupt the flow of stolen money to foreign criminal networks by bringing law enforcement agencies and private-sector companies together to act on intelligence more quickly.

Disrupting Global Scam Networks

Co-led by the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice, the NCC will bring together more than 30 federal agencies and over 440 state and local partners. The center will provide investigators with shared technology to assess victim complaints, trace criminal networks, and identify their infrastructure, while establishing a channel for coordination with companies that can intervene before further losses occur.

These interventions could include pausing suspicious payments, taking down malicious websites, as well as banning social media accounts used to target victims. Companies can take such action under their own terms of service, while law enforcement continues its investigations, prosecutions and court-authorised seizures.

The initiative comes as reported losses from cybercrime continue to rise. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center recorded $20.9 billion in victim losses in 2025. This excludes people who never report being scammed, so the actual figure could be much higher. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, meanwhile, received an average of 137 reports of financial sextortion involving minors each day that year.

HSTF said criminal networks increasingly rely on social media, web infrastructure, banking, payment services and crypto platforms to reach victims and move illicit proceeds. The Threat Disruption Center is intended to use those same points of contact to interrupt their operations.

TRM Labs Joins Forces

TRM Labs has been selected as the newly formed entity’s primary private-sector partner to provide the technology and operational support behind its investigations. The company will deploy Ardence, its super intelligence (SI) orchestration platform, as Threat Disruption Center’s main investigative tool, in addition to dedicated engineering and investigative teams.

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The platform is designed to help investigators identify different parts of criminal networks, map their infrastructure, and establish the extent of their victim base. TRM will also support the coordination of intelligence between government agencies and participating companies to enable faster responses to suspected scams and the movement of stolen funds.