Holonym Foundation – a digital identity project specializing in zero-knowledge (ZK) technology – acquired Gitcoin Passport to create the world’s largest Proof of Humanity solution.

As part of the deal, human.tech (a feature bolstered by Holonym Foundation, which builds on personal freedom, privacy, and financial autonomy) will roll out 34.5 million ZK credentials with Gitcoin Passport’s 2 million users.

The Partnership’s Main Goal

According to a document shared with CryptoPotato, the acquisition will position Holonym Foundation as the leading provider of privacy-preserving on-chain reputation and Sybil detection. It will merge Gitcoin Passport’s reliable identity verification system with the Human Network by incorporating its Human Key technology.

For its part, Gitcoin Passport will change its name to Human Passport to better represent its role as a Proof of Humanity solution, enabling individuals to confirm their identity while keeping their personal data private.

Widely adopted by major blockchain networks, Gitcoin Passport offers advanced reputation tools to over 110 partners. Its Proof of Humanity Score has safeguarded $200 million in airdrops, establishing itself as the leading platform for preventing Sybil attacks, ensuring secure token distributions, and promoting decentralized identity adoption.

Rebranded as Human Passport, the service will integrate zero-knowledge (ZK) technology to enhance private on-chain reputation, making it a key component of the human.tech suite.

‘Evolving Into Something Even Greater’

Among the people commenting on the acquisition was Shady El Damaty – CEO and co-founder of Holonym Foundation. He claimed that digital identity preserves privacy and allows individuals to control their data is “the future of online interactions.”

In his view, integrating Gitcoin Passport and launching human.tech is “a major leap forward in empowering digital human rights.”

Kevin Owocki – founder of Gitcoin Passport – also gave his two cents. He said his brainchild has always aimed to provide individuals with tools to demonstrate their authenticity while maintaining privacy.

“With human.tech taking the helm, Passport is evolving into something even greater: an identity layer that champions human dignity, privacy, and verifiable trust on the internet. This transition strengthens our shared mission to build open, decentralized systems that serve people first,” he concluded.