‘History Has Arrived’: Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Collapse – Says Bitcoin May Be the Way Out

Robert Kiyosaki, the New York best-selling author and investor, has reiterated previous warnings that the global economy could be on the verge of collapse.

In his latest post on the matter, he referred to historical events that began decades ago but are about to unfold now. Consequently, he outlined the assets investors should add to their portfolios.

Perfect Financial Storm Is Here

According to Kiyosaki, the world is now entering a dangerous phase marked by rising inflation, unsustainable debts, and a potential global conflict over oil and energy resources. And he dates this upcoming calamity to a pivotal year: 1974. He believes two major global shifts occurred back then, which reshaped the global financial system and are now coming back to haunt it.

The first was the transition of the US dollar into a petrodollar system, where the currency became tied to oil rather than gold. Fast-forward to today, Kiyosaki explained the world is once again on the brink of turmoil driven by energy conflicts, with inflation already on the rise as a direct consequence.

The second major shift was the introduction of retirement structures like the 401(k)-style systems, which replaced traditional guaranteed pensions. He argued that this change transferred risk from institutions to individuals, leaving millions unprepared for retirement.

These crises are converging at once now, Kiyosaki explained. Millions of retirees could soon face financial hardship as retirement savings fall short, while systems like Social Security and Medicare struggle under mounting pressure. This, combined with the rising oil prices, is pushing up the cost of living, impacting everything from fuel to food.

BTC and Gold Are the Answer?

After outlining the dangers in such a rapidly deteriorating global scene, Kiyosaki reiterated his solution – own real assets. Specifically, he praised gold, silver, and bitcoin as key stores of value in times of economic uncertainty.

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Interestingly, he doubled down that BTC stands out as a modern alternative, serving as a decentralized, scarce, and independent of government control asset.

Although he didn’t guarantee that this escape plan would work for sure, he was clear in his stance, indicating that relying solely on traditional systems could be a mistake.