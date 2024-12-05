Bitcoin’s price has claimed a new all-time high above $100,000 on Thursday morning – the first time the asset has ever cracked six figures in USD value.

At this price, Bitcoin’s market capitalization is well above $2 trillion, about $1.2 trillion higher than where it stood at the start of the year.

November and now December have been the magic months for similar achievements. Bitcoin first broke through to five figures USD per one ($10,000) on November 28, 2017. It first reached four figures per coin ($1,000) on November 27, 2013.

Bitcoin’s best-performing month historically, on average, is November – particularly during or after a Bitcoin halving year. Between 2010 and 2024, its average returns in this month exceed 35%.

The new milestone has proven analysts at Standard Chartered correct, who predicted BTC to reach $100,000 by the end of 2024 as early as last year.

In late October, Bitcoin broke beyond $100,000 Canadian dollars ($CAD) for the first time and flipped the total value of all Canadian dollars just a few weeks later.

Bitcoin’s total value has also flipped that of silver, and the asset has tapped a new all-time high against gold this month.