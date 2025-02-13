Inflation in the US climbed more than anticipated, which rattled the crypto market. Bitcoin initially dropped to $94,000 but staged an unexpected recovery by rebounding to $98,000 before settling at $96,000.

As discussions around “CPI” reached their highest level in 15 months, data suggest that this could very well be a classic case of “sell the rumor, buy the news.” Additionally, whales could capitalize if retail FUD intensifies amid inflation concerns.

Retail FUD Could Create Whales’ Buying Opportunity

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report revealed inflation rising more than forecasted, which prompted strong reactions in crypto markets. CPI increased 0.5% month-over-month, driving inflation to 3.0% annually, above the expected 2.9%. Core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy prices, also rose 0.4% monthly and reached an annual rate of 3.3%, thereby outpacing estimates.

Shortly after the release of the CPI report, Bitcoin experienced a brief dip before staging a slight recovery. According to Santiment’s latest insights, this movement could suggest that well-informed insiders had early knowledge of the higher-than-expected inflation data. Despite this, Bitcoin quickly rebounded to a peak of $98,100 as retail investors began to express concern.

Discussions surrounding CPI reports have shot up across social media, including X, Reddit, Telegram, 4Chan, Bitcointalk, and Farcaster, ultimately hitting their highest point in 15 months. This uptick was indicative of traders’ increased focus on inflation data amidst an already volatile market environment.

The CPI report sparked “confusion and concern” and impacted not just cryptocurrencies but also traditional financial markets. After consistent interest rate reductions through 2023 and 2024, the Federal Reserve surprised many by halting these cuts during the November 2024 FOMC meeting.

With inflation in the US climbing alarmingly high, many analysts believe it could be a while before the next round of rate cuts, which typically boost markets. The sharp rate hikes of 2022, linked to the massive crypto correction, are still fresh in people’s minds. Santiment has warned that retail traders may start exiting crypto markets if the Federal Reserve delivers a third consecutive disappointing decision, which could then lead to an increased FUD.

Santiment also noted that the number of total holders on the Bitcoin network has been declining, which is often viewed as a bullish indicator. The ideal outcome would involve smaller traders overreacting to the inflation news, giving whales and sharks an opportunity to accumulate more Bitcoin and drive prices higher.

Early price recoveries hint this could be evolving into a “sell the rumor, buy the news” situation.

Bitcoin Buying Pressure in the US

While macroeconomic factors introduced volatility, Bitcoin has seen rising liquidity as large capital inflows support its growing market, as per Glassnode’s data. This, coupled with a resilient long-term investor base, has contributed to stabilizing its price amidst expanding market complexities.

Additionally, VanEck’s Matthew Sigel estimated that proposed strategic Bitcoin reserve bills across several US states could lead to $23 billion in BTC purchases, far surpassing the US government’s 198,100 BTC holdings.

Currently, 19 states have such proposals, with Arizona and Utah making notable legislative progress, while states like Texas and Montana recently joined the initiative. North Dakota remains an exception, having rejected the idea. If approved, these bills could exert considerable upward pressure on Bitcoin markets.