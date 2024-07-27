Jan van Eck, the CEO of the investment management company VanEck, highlighted some of Bitcoin’s most notable merits during the ongoing BTC Conference in the States.

Additionally, he said that ‘way over 30%’ of his portfolio has been allocated to the primary digital asset.

VanEck is among the financial giants that filed and later launched spot Bitcoin ETFs earlier this year. As of data from July 27, the HODL ETF has more than $600 million in BTC under management.

The company’s CEO has been bullish on the largest cryptocurrency for years, previously highlighting why BTC will inevitably break its 2021 ATH of $69,000 (which it did after the launch of the ETFs) and forecasting a price tag of $250,000 in the near future.

During the ongoing Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, he outlined that Bitcoin has become a ‘teenager’ now after evolving for the past 15 years but has not yet fully formed and grown up.

Yet, he still fails to understand why people who are firm believers in its potential will ever sell any BTC in order to capitalize on gains against the dollar.

In fact, van Eck touched on a recent company research that forecasted a $2.9 million price tag per BTC in case the asset gets adopted by banks and governments. Although he admitted that this is a ‘very speculative’ scenario, he asserted that most investors attending these conferences have allocated the bigger portion of their portfolios into BTC.

Asked about his own portfolio, van Eck outlined that ‘way over 30%’ has been poured into the largest digital asset due to the aforementioned reasons.