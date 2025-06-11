Bitcoin climbed $110,000 on June 11, in a significant milestone that has reignited bullish sentiment across the crypto market. The latest surge has prompted market participants to predict that the leading cryptocurrency could be on track for a push toward new all-time highs in the coming weeks.

However, the data tells a different story.

On-Chain Apathy and Record-Low Spot Volume

The Bitcoin network feels like a “ghost town,” according to the latest analysis from CryptoQuant, which highlighted a dramatic decline in on-chain and spot market activity. The on-chain analytics platform stated that Bitcoin’s Network Activity Index has plunged to just 3.47k, which is one of the lowest levels seen in the past 18 months.

Retail demand has also taken a hit as on-chain transactions involving amounts under $10,000, which is often used to gauge retail participation, have dropped by more than 5%.

Meanwhile, spot trading volume on centralized exchanges has fallen to a 4.5-year low, to levels last seen in October 2020. CryptoQuant further stated that real Bitcoin is barely moving, both on-chain and across exchanges, even as ETF demand remains relatively steady.

Despite this slump in visible activity, a total of 847,200 BTC has transitioned to the long-term holder supply, suggesting that coins are being held rather than traded. These holdings have remained untouched for over 155 days, which echoes similar accumulation patterns seen in late 2024.

Ethereum Futures Heat Up

While Bitcoin’s spot and on-chain metrics remain muted, the derivatives market is telling a different story, especially for Ethereum. ETH open interest on futures platforms has soared to a record 7.17 million ETH, and retail trading frequency on futures has also spiked above its one-year average.

This reflects a growing shift in investor attention from spot markets to futures, particularly visible among retail participants. While the surface-level data shows a stagnant and quiet Bitcoin network, deeper metrics reveal a market in wait mode, with long-term conviction among holders and rising speculative energy in derivatives markets.

For now, Bitcoin may feel deserted, but CryptoQuant hints this could be the calm before a major move – a silent buildup before volatility returns.