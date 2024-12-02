TL:DR;

Shiba Inu surged on Sunday but retraced hard on Monday, alongside the rest of the market.

However, certain analysts believe this could be the calm before the storm, and they even envision a new all-time high for the popular meme coin.

SHIB’s Monday Downfall

CryptoPotato reported yesterday the positive price developments around the second-biggest meme coin. At the time, SHIB was the top performer from the larger-cap alts, having surged by over 15% on a 24-hour scale. As a result, SHIB skyrocketed to its highest levels since March this year of over $0.000033.

However, the entire crypto landscape changed on Monday, with many assets plunging hard. Bitcoin, for example, dumped from over $98,000 to under $95,000 amid some potential profit taking from whales.

Shiba Inu’s largest native token was not spared either, dumping by nearly 10% on a daily scale to well below $0.00003. However, popular X analyst Diamond-Hands noted that SHIB’s correction could be over now, and the asset seems primed for a new wave up from this point.

Ali, another well-known technical analyst, has $0.000037 in sight and believes the asset could reach that level as long as it remains above the crucial support at $0.000025, which still holds.

Naturally, there are certain SHIB-related pages that continue to be highly bullish about the asset’s perspective in the near future, highlighting the potential of reaching a new all-time high. To do so, SHIB would need to triple its price from its current levels as its ATH stands at $0.00008616, according to CoinGecko.

Major Strength

Javon Marks told his nearly 50,000 followers on X that the meme coin’s rally over the weekend had confirmed “another bull pattern,” which shows its potential to be “further joining the bull show.” As such, the analyst noted that $0.000081 is still in play, meaning that SHIB could soon indeed target that aforementioned ATH.

$SHIB (Shiba Inu), after recently confirming another bull pattern, looks to be further joining the bull show as prices are now showing signs of MAJOR STRENGTH! With holding breakouts implying that $0.000081 target to still be in play, these prices can be subject to another… https://t.co/CKpxZb7CMh pic.twitter.com/lu2QT5FzEg — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) December 1, 2024