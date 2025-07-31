TL;DR

ETF developments and rising chart strength bring Polkadot (DOT) back into focus among large-cap assets.

The JAM upgrade removes fees and adds parallel chains, drawing more developers to Polkadot.

With the price near key levels, the volume surge hints at a shift against larger assets like Ethereum.

ETF Approval Creates New Access for Investors

Polkadot has moved into focus following recent changes in ETF listing standards. The US Securities and Exchange Commission currently allows ETFs on assets with more than six months of regulated futures trading. This requirement is met by DOT, which has been trading on Coinbase futures since July 2024.

Consequently, Grayscale and 21Shares are among the asset managers that are developing exchange-traded products backed by DOT. Launching may commence in September or October of 2025. These products may bring Polkadot to a broader market, offering exposure through regulated investment channels.

DOT ETF IS COMING! SEC’s new listing standards greenlight coins with >6mo Coinbase futures, like @Polkadot’s DOT since July 2024. Grayscale & 21Shares DOT ETFs may launch by Sep/Oct, sooner than expected! #Polkadot $DOT pic.twitter.com/aP7szjW87v — Polkadot.ERI (Polkadot Ecology Research Institute) (@Polkadot_ERI) July 31, 2025

Weekly Breakout Signals Bullish Momentum

Polkadot’s price is forming a breakout on the weekly timeframe. Falling wedge formations, which were visible in the last several years, have now reversed to the upside. The existing support at $4.00 was previously resistance, supporting the reversal setup.

The chart shared by crypto analyst Friedrich marks resistance levels between $16 and $60, based on past market activity. These price zones saw strong movement in earlier cycles. If the price moves through them again, it could reflect rising interest and heavier trading.

$DOT is going to front run $ETH and all other major caps in the next few weeks.@Polkadot adoption game is stronger than ever. – S/R flip on weekly TF

– Major upgrades in pipeline

– ETFs incoming So much projects being launched on the ecosystem. Everything will pivot to… pic.twitter.com/lVvmaJHlCK — Friedrich (@FriedrichBtc) July 31, 2025

As CryptoPotato reported, Polkadot is preparing to launch a network upgrade called JAM (Join-Accumulate Machine), which will replace the current Relay Chain. The new design uses multiple smaller chains running at the same time. This setup removes gas fees and is built to improve transaction speed.

The upgrade involves 38 development teams and is supported by dedicated funding. It is expected to begin before the end of 2025. Activity around JAM has brought more developer attention and shifted focus back to Polkadot’s roadmap.

DOT Price Update and Market History

At the time of writing, DOT was priced at $3.90. It recorded a slight gain over the last 24 hours but is down nearly 1% over the past week. The highest price reached was $54.98 in November 2021, while the lowest was $2.70 in August 2020.

Volume over the past 24 hours reached $340 million. With the price trading near a key level from earlier market cycles and volume showing signs of growth, traders are monitoring the pair closely. This setup may point to the beginning of a shift in momentum when compared to other large-cap assets, including Ethereum.







Disclaimer: CryptoPotato has received a grant from the Polkadot Foundation to produce content about the Polkadot ecosystem. While the Foundation supports our coverage, we maintain full editorial independence and control over the content we publish.

