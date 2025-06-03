Bitcoin held firm above the $105,000 mark following a weekend dip, as rattled market participants assess whether the pullback signals a temporary breather.

Ongoing shifts in sentiment and trader positioning hint at a broader market recalibration quietly unfolding.

No Panic, No Euphoria

Bitcoin’s derivatives and spot markets are undergoing a structural recalibration. On Binance, long positions continue to be liquidated in significant waves, at times surpassing $40 million per hour, as seen in the Liquidation Delta metric cited by CryptoQuant.

These liquidations highlight heavy pressure on long positions, but notably, there is no corresponding surge in short liquidations. This indicates that while many leveraged long traders are being flushed out, there is little evidence of a counter-move or short squeeze.

Meanwhile, Binance funding rates remain largely neutral as it hovers around zero, which suggests a lack of extreme directional bias in the perpetual futures market. Traders are neither aggressively betting on upside nor downside, indicating caution rather than fear or greed.

“In simpler terms: the derivatives market is not signaling panic, nor euphoria, just cautious recalibration.”

Bitcoin Whales Quietly Accumulate

Whale behavior paints a more optimistic picture. Data from the Whale Screener shows that over $500 million in combined Bitcoin and Ethereum was withdrawn from spot exchanges on June 2nd. Most notably, crypto exchange Bitfinex recorded a single-day outflow of 20,000 BTC, worth over $1.3 billion at current prices. This represented the largest Bitcoin withdrawal from the exchange since August 2019.

Such a significant movement off exchanges often points to long-term holding intentions by large entities, which could ease immediate selling pressure in the market.

Together, these signals – neutral funding, liquidation of overleveraged longs, and strategic accumulation by large holders – depicts a market that is clearing excess leverage and preparing for a potential next leg upward.

Although short-term volatility remains, the broader trend suggests Bitcoin may be in the early stages of a new bullish phase driven by healthier market structure and long-term investor confidence.