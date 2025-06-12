With Bitcoin pushing toward new highs, market participants are speculating on what comes next. Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley recently weighed in, offering a bold take on potential shifts in holder behavior.
The exec believes Bitcoin could enter a new phase of market behavior once it surpasses the $130,000 to $150,000 range.
Bitcoin Holders to Change Tactics?
In a tweet posted this week, Horsley noted that while the cryptocurrency is currently hovering around $100,000, long-term holders who accumulated BTC at much lower prices are still selling portions of their holdings. However, he argued that this trend will diminish once Bitcoin breaks into new all-time high territory.
According to Horsley, at that point, rather than selling, holders will increasingly opt to borrow against their Bitcoin through a growing number of lenders in the space. This shift, he said, will tighten supply and push prices even higher.
“There’s simply not going to be enough Bitcoin,” Horsley added, suggesting a future scenario where rising demand and limited sell-side pressure drive the upward momentum. His comments reflect growing market anticipation that the next major breakout could mark a transition from distribution to accumulation.
Retail Crowd Turns Bullish
Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s recovery triggered a surge in bullish sentiment among retail investors who have been mostly absent during this cycle. This was indicative in Santiment’s recent update, which found that positive Bitcoin-related commentary across social media now outpaces negative mentions by more than two-to-one, a level of optimism not seen since Donald Trump’s election over seven months ago.
However, analysts caution that rising greed and retail enthusiasm may signal a market top. The Fear and Greed Index supports this with a score of 71.
Long-term holders continue accumulating while also taking daily profits nearing $930 million. Whales, for one, have remained patient and are expecting higher prices. Analysts argue Bitcoin’s fixed supply could benefit from monetary instability as US debt ceiling tensions rise.
LIMITED OFFER for CryptoPotato readers at Bybit: Use this link to register and open a $500 FREE position on any coin!