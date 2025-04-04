Coinbase has officially lodged a request with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to launch XRP futures.

The XRP futures contract is expected to go live on April 21, 2025, pending regulatory clearance.

Coinbase’s Latest Offering

“We’re excited to announce that Coinbase Derivatives has filed with the CFTC to self-certify XRP futures,” the company said in a statement.

The move aims to provide a regulated, capital-efficient way for traders to gain exposure to XRP, which remains one of the most liquid digital assets on the market. More details on the product’s availability and rollout will be revealed soon.

Coinbase has been actively growing its derivatives offerings, with the recent launch of its future contracts for Solana (SOL) and Hedera (HBAR). Additionally, the exchange has also filed with the CFTC for approval to launch Cardano (ADA) and Natural Gas (NGS) futures.

If approved, the ADA futures would allow traders to speculate on its price movements without holding the asset, while the NGS product would mark Coinbase’s entry into the energy derivatives sector. The company expects to roll out both before the end of April, subject to CFTC approval.

Positive Developments in the XRP Ecosystem

Coinbase’s push to introduce XRP derivatives coincides with major legal developments in the Ripple ecosystem.

The long-running lawsuit between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which began in 2020, has recently concluded. The financial watchdog had alleged that Ripple sold its native token as an unregistered security.

The company’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, announced in March that the agency has opted to drop its appeal, although an official statement from the SEC is still pending. As part of the settlement, Ripple agreed to withdraw its cross-appeal and pay a $50 million fine, significantly lower than the original $125 million penalty.

The resolution reignited optimism in the XRP community, which had waited nearly four years for legal clarity. Industry experts believe this legal outcome could pave the way for a spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the U.S.

Several asset managers, including Bitwise, Canary Capital, 21Shares, WisdomTree, CoinShares, Grayscale, and Franklin Templeton, have filed for approval to launch such financial products. ProShares and Volatility Shares are also seeking the regulator’s green light for XRP-based investment products.

President of the ETF store, Nate Geraci, has shared his optimism, stating that with the legal uncertainties resolved, it is simply a matter of time. He also predicted that financial giants such as BlackRock and Fidelity may soon enter the XRP space with their investment vehicles.