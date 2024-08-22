TL;DR

Shiba Eternity is a Web3 game with NFT-based cards and competitive tournaments, currently in closed beta with ongoing updates.

Users are cautioned against phishing scams following the game’s beta launch.

The Game’s Features

Shiba Eternity is a Web3 game developed as part of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem. It allows players to collect, trade, and battle with cards that feature various characters, themes, and items inspired by the Shiba Inu meme.

Shibarium’s Marketing Strategist LUCIE recently announced that the “closed beta for Shiba Eternity is live.” The X user argued that this is not “just the old game with a few updates” but rather a complete shift to Web3 with major upgrades.

Some of the key features of Shiba Eternity include NFT-based inventory cards, competition in 15-day tournaments with the chance of winning rewards based on ranking, and exclusive seasonal events for the top 25 players.

Gamers will also enjoy an improved user experience, which comprises a “polished menu,” “revamped tutorial,“ and “streamlined armory.“

It is worth mentioning that this is still a beta version, meaning users should expect some amendments based on community feedback.

Beware of Scammers

While the aforementioned development might sound like good news for those SHIB enthusiasts who like to explore the gaming world, it is also another opportunity for bad actors to attack victims.

Shibarmy Scam Alerts – the X account focused on treats surrounding the Shiba Inu ecosystem – alerted that scammers “are on the lookout“ following the closed beta version of Shiba Eternity.

“DO NOT click on any suspicious links shared on X or other platforms. Phishing scams are rampant, and clicking on fake links could lead to losing your assets,“ the warning reads.

The team also warned the Shibarmy to verify properly before connecting their wallets to any website and double-check URLs to ensure the legitimacy of the platforms.

Earlier this week, the Shiba Inu security group issued another stark warning in an attempt to protect people from bad actors who might drain their funds.

“We’ve been alerted to the presence of fraudulent websites and individuals attempting to scam people by asking them to “rectify“ or “sync“ their wallets. These tactics are designed to steal your funds by gaining access to your wallet information,“ the team stated.

“Double-check everything,“ staying informed, and trusting only official sources were described as the three vital steps that help users stay safe.