Ethereum has extended its bullish rally, rising sharply toward a critical multi-timeframe resistance zone. The asset is showing strong momentum, but it’s now approaching a confluence of technical barriers that could either trigger a continuation breakout or a healthy retracement.

Technical Analysis

The Daily Chart

ETH has pushed through multiple resistance zones and is now testing the $2.6K—$2.7K region. It aligns with the 200-day moving average and the lower boundary of the long-term channel, which was broken to the downside weeks ago.

The RSI is also now in overbought territory, printing above 75, hinting at potential exhaustion. A daily close above $2.7K would confirm a bullish breakout and open the door to $3K+, while rejection from this level could pull ETH back toward the $2.2K support level.

The 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour chart shows a textbook breakout from a descending channel followed by strong bullish follow-through. The asset is consolidating just above the $2.6K zone after a vertical leg higher.

There’s still room to stretch toward the $2.8K area, but the current sideways price action combined with a declining RSI suggests cooling momentum. A break below $2.6K could trigger a short-term correction toward $2.1K before the next leg.

Sentiment Analysis

Funding rates across all major exchanges remain slightly positive, reflecting bullish market sentiment. However, they are not yet at extreme levels, indicating the rally may still have fuel left. Ethereum’s open interest has also climbed significantly alongside the price, suggesting new positions are entering the market rather than closing out shorts, typically a sign of genuine momentum.

That said, traders should remain cautious. The elevated RSI on the daily chart and crowded positioning shown by the rise in funding rates could set the stage for a short-term flush if ETH gets rejected at key resistance. Historically, such sentiment surges have been followed by local tops or consolidation phases.

Monitoring funding spikes and open interest behavior over the next 24–48 hours will be critical to gauge whether this rally can extend further or if a pullback is on the horizon.