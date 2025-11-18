Here’s What Bitcoin’s -$90 Coinbase Premium Really Tells Us About the Market

The market pullback that began as a risk-off reaction has turned into a major drawdown. As traders look for short-term relief, the latest data indicates retail traders are now shaping Bitcoin’s (BTC) direction.

Institutional buying, however, appears to have slowed down.

Retail Traders Are Running the Show

According to CryptoQuant’s latest analysis, the Coinbase Premium Gap has fallen to -$90. This is one of its lowest readings of the year. The indicator measures the price difference between Bitcoin on Coinbase Pro, used mainly by institutional investors, and Binance, which is dominated by retail traders. It last recorded such a steep negative level in February 2025, when it fell to -$138 during a period of reduced institutional activity.

The premium typically turns positive during strong, institution-led bullish markets, which indicates that larger players are actively accumulating BTC. The current sharp negative gap, on the other hand, means that recent price movements are being driven primarily by retail traders on Binance, while institutions appear to be hedging, trimming exposure, or remaining inactive.

CryptoQuant explained that a prolonged negative premium reflects a market environment influenced by more reactive, sentiment-driven participants who tend to respond quickly to volatility and uncertainty. Such a trend can intensify selling pressure and market corrections until institutional buyers return and reassert support.

The growing retail influence coincides with fresh warnings from analysts about the leading crypto asset’s technical breakdowns. For instance, Doctor Profit recently said that Bitcoin has entered a clearly bearish phase after breaking below the weekly EMA50, the “golden line” that previously confirmed bullish trends.

Unlike past death crosses, BTC is now trading over 6% below this key level, which signaled genuine bearish pressure. The analyst also went on to warn that extreme fear does not guarantee a bottom and added that both ETFs and whales are showing negative volume.

You may also like:

More Pain For BTC?

Some analysts also believe that Bitcoin may not have reached its market bottom yet, and several metrics are pointing at further declines. “CoinDream” stated that the average BTC deposit volume on Binance has surpassed 0.9. This level is historically associated with negative price reactions.

At the same time, Binance’s exchange reserves have climbed above 580,000 BTC. When large amounts of Bitcoin accumulate on an exchange, it typically means potential selling pressure unless there is sufficient demand to absorb it, and recent trends suggest this has weighed on prices.

Net exchange flows further validate this bearish outlook as inflows exceeded 5,000 BTC on Monday alone, which is the strongest sell pressure since Bitcoin fell below 110,000 total withdrawals. As such, these indicators collectively show rising supply and weak demand. A true market bottom usually occurs amidst strong buying activity, which is not seen in the current data.