As much of the crypto market reels from panic selling and liquidations, TRON (TRX) and Ripple’s XRP stand out as rare bright spots.

According to blockchain analytics firm Glassnode, over 80% of their circulating supply is still held in profit despite double-digit declines across crypto and traditional assets.

TRX and XRP Hold Firm

The global financial markets have been hit by the weight of escalating tensions between the U.S. and many of its trading partners. As previously reported, digital assets have seen more than $500 billion wiped out in the past month, with nearly half of that lost in a single 24-hour period.

The tariff-induced bloodbath marked one of the steepest corrections since March 2020, with Bitcoin (BTC) dropping to around $74,000 at one point and Ethereum (ETH) plunging well below key psychological levels.

However, in the middle of the storm, TRX and XRP have emerged as unlikely pockets of resilience. Looking at data shared by Glassnode, 84.6% of TRON’s circulating supply remains in profit, having declined by just 5.6 percentage points year-to-date. XRP follows closely, with 81.6% of its supply still in the green, despite a much larger drop of 10.4 points since the start of the year.

The performance of the two assets stands in stark contrast to Ethereum and Solana (SOL), where only 44.9% and 31.6% of their respective supplies are in profit, meaning that the majority of holders are now underwater.

Reeling from a $200 million unlock and major whale sell-offs at the start of the month, SOL’s price collapsed to $101 from highs of nearly $290 earlier in the year. While analysts have warned of a possible drop to $60, the token has regained some of its vigor, adding about 3% to its value in the last 24 hours to trade at $109.

On the other hand, Ethereum just experienced its worst start to a year, registering consecutive losses in the first three months of 2025. The altcoin is currently trading at about $1,557, nearly 17% below its price from a week ago.

BTC, TON, and ONDO Sit in the Middle

Glassnode’s data also highlighted a middle ground occupied by several big name crypto assets, including the largest by market cap, Bitcoin, as well as Toncoin (TON), and Ondo (ONDO).

BTC, often seen as a bellwether for the rest of the market, still has 76.8% of its supply in profit, despite an 11.9 percentage point drop this year. TON maintains a marginally lower 76.7% of its supply above the water, while ONDO, a relative newcomer, shows 74.3% of its supply in the green, although that’s down over 22 percentage points.