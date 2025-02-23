The leading crypto derivatives trading platform, Bybit, has outlined potential challenges awaiting the Japanese yen carry trade in 2025 as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) implements policy changes and faces evolving economic conditions.

According to the report, the yen’s status as a primary funding currency in the foreign exchange (FX) market could be questioned in the coming months. The evolving Japanese financial landscape could see an increased risk of rapid unwinding in yen carry trades, raising the need for alternative funding currencies and a diversification of currency exposure for traders.

Effectiveness of the Yen Carry Trade

Over the last three decades, the BoJ has maintained ultra-loose monetary policies, sustaining a zero or negative interest rate environment to fight inflation and stimulate economic growth. As a result, the yen carry trade has been a fundamental strategy for traders in global FX markets.

Carry trade is a strategy where FX traders take advantage of differences in interest rates between currencies. This popular investment strategy entails borrowing money in currencies with low interest rates and investing in stocks and bonds based on other currencies with higher interest rates.

Due to the yen’s low interest rates, it has remained an attractive funding currency over the years. Bybit noted that the effectiveness of the yen carry trade has been closely linked to global economic conditions like the U.S. Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes. However, this carry trade has also been vulnerable to periods of financial stress and is becoming increasingly reliant on stable currency conditions.

This year, macroeconomic factors reshaping Japan’s economy are driving a significant transformation in the landscape for the yen trade. These factors include rising inflation, wage growth, and speculation about changes in the BoJ’s monetary policies.

Adaptability and Diversification

Before now, Japan has struggled with deflation and stagnant wage growth; however, recent years have seen inflation consistently surpass the BoJ’s long-standing 2% target. Since the BoJ has historically maintained ultra-loose policies, growing inflationary pressures may cause the central bank to hike interest rates. The implications of such decisions could cause a ripple effect in global FX dynamics, altering the yen’s appeal for carry trades.

While the yen may continue to serve as the preferred currency for carry trades, the BoJ’s actions could gradually reduce its dominance.

Bybit said FX traders could explore other high-yielding currencies like the Mexican peso (MXN), South African rand (ZAR), and Turkish lira (TRY) as alternatives to the yen; however, each currency comes with risks.

“Ultimately, the key to navigating the evolving carry trade landscape in 2025 lies in adaptability,” Bybit noted, adding that traders need dynamic risk management strategies and diversification to remain afloat.