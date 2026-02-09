Here’s How Much Bitcoin (BTC) Drake Lost Betting on the Super Bowl

The Canadian musician Aubrey Drake Graham, better known as Drake, suffered a substantial crypto loss after betting on the outcome of the Super Bowl.

Over the years, he parted with millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) on bets he publicly shared, as the teams he backed in football, basketball, and other sports often ended up losing.

Drake’s Latest Crypto Loss

The Super Bowl – one of the most-watched sporting events across the globe – was held on February 8 and offered a great show for the spectators. The arena of the match was Levi’s Stadium, while the two teams competing for the title were the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

This particular match is usually the most heavily bet-on single sporting event in the United States. One popular person who tried his luck on it was the rapper Drake.

He revealed on his personal Instagram account that he wagered a whopping $1 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) on the New England Patriots to win the game.

The odds were set at 2.95, meaning Drake would have made a profit of almost $2 million worth of the cryptocurrency had the team been victorious. Unfortunately for him, the Seattle Seahawks became champions after beating their opponents 29-13.

The Previous Bets

While the musician seems to be a huge fan of betting on various sports events, he rarely picks the right horse. In 2022, he wagered a little over $600,000 worth of BTC on the English football club Arsenal to beat Leeds United and on FC Barcelona to win “El Clásico” versus its biggest rival, Real Madrid. The team from Spain’s capital won the game, leaving Drake to taste defeat once again.

At the start of 2024, the Canadian tried his luck with UFC, betting $700,000 worth of BTC on Sean Strickland to beat Dricus du Plessis. The latter, though, won after a split decision from the judges.

Several months later, he tried a really risky bet. He wagered $300,000 in the primary cryptocurrency on Canada’s national football team to win against the reigning world champion Argentina. The odds for the North American country were almost 10, meaning Drake would have made a substantial profit. Somewhat expectedly, however, the team captained by Lionel Messi won by 2-0.

Those losses (and many more) over the years gave rise to the so-called “Drake curse.” It is a popular Internet meme that refers to the pattern where the rapper publicly supports or bets on a club or athlete, only for them to lose in the aftermath.