The crypto market is flying high again. While Bitcoin and other top crypto assets have experienced dramatic surges over the years, not all altcoins have been lucky.

XRP, for one, has yet to post a meaningful surge compared to its price six years ago.

XRP’s Six-Year Stagnation

According to pseudonymous crypto analyst ‘Cyclop,’ if an individual had invested $10,000 in XRP in September 2018, they would still have approximately $10,000 today. This is because XRP is currently trading near the same level it was almost six years back.

This apparent lack of significant growth is essentially indicative of a common issue in the crypto market – many altcoins fail to deliver substantial returns over the long term. This serves as a stark reminder that investing in altcoins can be highly speculative and risky. Cyclop believes that 99% of these altcoins are doomed to dump or never grow significantly.

“You need to know how to recognize these projects and distinguish junk from gems.”

Cyclops highlighted three main types of altcoins investors should avoid. Firstly, many old projects are simply too outdated and overvalued, having lost their competitive edge and innovation.

Secondly, artificial tokens, where the supply is entirely controlled by the team or venture capitalists, pose significant risks due to value manipulation. These tokens can be pumped and dumped, leaving unsuspecting investors at a loss.

Lastly, projects that stem from past trends, such as dead play-to-earn (P2E) games or those with high fully diluted valuations (FDV) but low market capitalization (MC) and constant sell pressure, are often unsustainable. These projects typically face massive sell-offs, which further devalue the token, making it a poor investment choice.

A Different Success Story for Bitcoin

Meanwhile, Bitcoin attracted renewed investor interest this year. If an individual had invested $10,000 in Bitcoin in September 2018, when it was trading near $6,700, their investment would have grown significantly, with the asset currently trading around $67,221.

This represents an impressive increase of over 900% which is in contrast to a $10,000 investment in XRP during the same period, which would have yielded no significant gains, remaining roughly the same despite some fluctuations.

This comparison further demonstrated the relative stability and growth potential of Bitcoin compared to many altcoins.