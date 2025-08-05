Coinbase-incubated Layer 2 network, Base, has outpaced Solana in daily token launches over the past two weeks.

Zora and Farcaster have significantly boosted Base token creation, pushing its daily launches above that of Solana’s.

Token Launch Frenzy

The data shared by CryptoRank revealed a dramatic shift beginning in July, when Base first surpassed Solana in new token deployments. It has since maintained and even widened its lead.

Dune Analytics further confirms this trend. On July 27, Base saw a record 54,341 tokens launched in a single day, which is more than twice the number of Solana’s 25,460. This rapid rise is attributed mainly to the integration of Zora and Farcaster into the Base app. This move appears to have significantly boosted user engagement and token creation activity.

Zora, a decentralized content network, allows tokenization of user posts as ERC-20 tokens or NFTs. Farcaster, on the other hand, is a decentralized social protocol that improves the distribution and visibility of these tokenized assets.

Together, these integrations allow users to instantly mint posts into tradable tokens paired with automated Uniswap liquidity pools, incentivizing rapid content creation and speculation. The resulting surge in token launches pushed the Layer 2 network’s daily figures from around 6,600 at the start of July to consistent daily volumes surpassing 45,000 by month-end.

Despite this explosive growth, Solana continues to lead Base in terms of trading volume for these newly created tokens. This essentially indicates a disconnect between the sheer quantity of token launches and actual market activity.

The momentum around the Layer 2, however, has helped the network position itself as an emerging hub for meme coins and experimental tokens – a space historically dominated by Solana. CryptoRank also noted that this same integration of Zora within the Base ecosystem contributed to a staggering 1,000% rally in the ZORA token during July, further fueling speculation around Base-related assets.

Lead in Revenue

Base has also emerged as the most profitable Layer 2 network after averaging $185,291 in daily revenue over the past six months. It has far surpassed Arbitrum’s $55,025 and the combined $46,742 from 14 other top Layer 2s.

Galaxy Digital attributed this to Base’s EIP-1559-inspired fee mechanism, which prioritizes transactions via dynamic, per-gas unit bidding rather than fixed-rate systems like Arbitrum’s Timeboost. Priority fees, averaging $156,138 daily, accounted for 86% of the network’s revenue.

The recent Flashblocks upgrade and strong DEX activity, which captured 50%-65% of Layer 2 DEX volume, have further helped Base’s lead in monetizing block space demand while keeping user fees low.