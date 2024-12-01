TL;DR

Chainlink (LINK) leads with a 7081.75% weekly sentiment index, followed by Sui (SUI) and USD Coin (USDC), as Bitcoin’s resurgence above $96,000 boosts enthusiasm across the crypto market.

LINK’s price has surged 50% this month, with analysts predicting a potential rally to $30 or even $100.

These Lead the Pack

Bitcoin’s (BTC) resurgence above $96,000 has supposedly triggered a new wave of enthusiasm across the crypto space. According to market intelligence platform Santiment, the development has led to a substantial increase in crowd sentiment for several altcoins.

The entity estimated that Chainlink (LINK) has climbed to the top of the ranking. Its index of weighted sentiment (on a weekly scale) is 7081.75%. Sui (SUI) and USD Coin (USDC) followed next with ratios of 3,883.74% and 313.49%, respectively.

Toncoin (TON) and dYdX (DYDX) rounded up the top 5 club, while the others down the list included Avalanche (AVAX), EOS (EOS), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Popcat (POPCAT), and Gnosis (GNO).

It is important to note that Santiment’s research involved only cryptocurrencies with a market cap greater than $500 million. Other altcoins that have been quite trending as of late, but their capitalizations remain under the depicted mark, include Just a Chill Guy (CHILLGUY), Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE), Snek (SNEK), and more.

Touching Upon the Leader

Chainlink (LINK) has been on a tear lately, with its price pumping by 50% in the past month. While it remains far below its all-time high of $52, numerous market observers believe new peaks might be on the horizon.

X user Crypto Rand thinks LINK could soar to $30 if it surpasses the resistance zone of $20. Cephii and WSB Trader Rocko also chipped in.

The former described Chainlink as “the best in tech,” suggesting its native token is gearing up for another rally. For his part, WSB Trader Rocko expects a consolidation around $20 and then a subsequent bull run.

“Chainlink Road to $100. Last LINK breakout hit first target and now finding resistance around $20, I expect it to consolidate here for couple of weeks and then breakout again, with Bitcoin strength think we head towards new all time highs before EOY,” the analyst forecasted.