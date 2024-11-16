TL;DR

MultiversX (EGLD) ranked first in gaming development activity, followed by two of the most popular projects in the sector.

Axie Infinity, once a star in the blockchain gaming world, fell to the bottom of the list.

This Month’s Leaders

Each month, the market intelligence platform Santiment employs the so-called Ecosystem Dev Activity Dashboard to find out which are the top cryptocurrencies in the different sectors in terms of development activity. According to the research, MultiversX (EGLD) collected an index of 189.4 and ranked first in the gaming niche for the past 30 days. Interestingly, it topped the ranking after the previous analysis, too.

The MultiversX gaming platform is designed to empower developers and gamers by integrating Web3 technologies into their experiences. It offers high scalability, low transaction costs, and operates with a fully carbon-neutral footprint.

The second place goes to Decentraland (MANA) which had an index of 140.3. This is one of the most popular blockchain gaming platforms where players can purchase, develop, and trade parcels using MANA. Those curious to learn more about Decentraland can read our dedicated guide here.

The third place belongs to another well-known project in the gaming world: Immutable X (IMX). It kept the same ranking as last month, registering an index of 73.9. SKALE (SKL) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) are the rest rounding up the top 5 club.

The Remaining Projects

Axie Infinity (AXS), which took center stage toward the end of 2021 due to the price explosion of its native token, is positioned at the very bottom of the list with an index of 9.97.

It is a blockchain-based play-to-earn (P2E) game developed by Sky Mavis and operating on the Ethereum sidechain Ronin Network. Axie Infinity allows players to earn crypto rewards by engaging in battles, breeding creatures known as “Axies,” and participating in the in-game economy. If you want to find out how to play the game, please take a look at our article here.

The remaining gaming projects that completed Santiment’s top 10 list include Cere Network (CERE), The Root Network (ROOT), Treasure (MAGIC), and Saito (SAITO).