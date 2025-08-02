A former Tokyo Stock Exchange software engineer built and launched the Binance cryptocurrency exchange in 2017. Soon after that, they issued BNB as a native token for its ecosystem.

One of the features that makes it original is BNB’s supply limit of 200 million and Binance’s regularly scheduled BNB “burns.” These are intended to halve its supply effectively.

The company cryptographically locks up some of its own BNB tokens in a way that makes them impossible ever to retrieve or spend again, thus “burning” them.

As a result, the value of the remaining BNB supply increases in an exchange economy against fiat currencies and stablecoins.

That’s a way for the company to share some of the profit with all the other token holders. It provides built-in, long-term support for BNB price growth. So far, ROIs for long-term BNB holders have been very attractive when compared to returns on investment for US stock owners.

Here are some eye-popping BNB crypto token figures, milestones, and comparisons for you.

1. BNB Price Record High To Date (Jul. 28): $850

The BNB price rally on crypto exchanges in July took it to an all-time high record of $850. Even though the price has since declined by some 12%, this is still a very impressive accomplishment.

Over the past month, that’s a +14% ROI, after settling down to $755 at the time of this writing.

This also makes for an impressive growth of around 35% in the past 365 days. Since debuting on crypto exchanges at $0.10 for 1 BNB coin eight years ago in July 2017, that’s an ROI of 849,900%.

It’s an average annualized ROI of 106,237% for Binance tokens over the eight years since the landmark crypto bull market year of 2017.

BNB Tokens vs. S&P 500 US Stocks Compared

By comparison, the S&P 500 Index grew by 158% from Jul. 2017 until this July.

The average annualized ROI of 19.75% for the past eight years was well above average for the broad US stock market benchmark. For many decades now, the S&P 500 has delivered around 10% yearly ROI.

The eight-year ROI from 2017 BNB tokens, approaching one million percent, is staggering compared to the 158% growth from stocks that most people’s grandparents are relying on to keep their retirement years secure and comfortable.

Investing relatively small amounts of money in Binance in 2017 has remarkably produced a significantly life-changing, trajectory-altering financial result for the average household or business.

Are results this extraordinary and unheard of even real? Is there something questionable or dubious about them?

2. BNB Market Cap Surpasses $100 Billion

Amazon shares delivered investors 298,666% ROI in 28 years. Something almost three times that gargantuan percentage in less than a third of the time is par for the course with the Internet’s accelerating rates of market adoption for new tech platforms.

Binance and its BNB currency are no small flash in the pan. Comparisons to US tech giants Microsoft and Amazon are apt and plentiful. It’s not just BNB’s price growth and ROI that are impressive, but its market cap.

The total market capitalization for the BNB economy surpassed $100 billion in July for the third time since last December and in Nov. 2021.

Binance is just eight years old. In 28 years, Amazon has grown to be a nearly $2.5 trillion market cap company by common stock shares.

The sheer, relentless, daily volume of profitable business that Binance conducts with customers, swapping cryptocurrencies for a small fee per transaction, supports the growth in its native token’s market cap and exchange prices.

Binance has gotten into trouble with the U.S. government for anti-money laundering law violations and settled them with the Department of Justice by paying a stiff $4.3 billion fine.

That puts the exchange in the same company as every banking giant like JP Morgan in Warren Buffett’s portfolio, which has also paid massive corporate fines to the US government over similar cases.

3. Nanotech Grabs Corporate BNB Treasuries In 2025

Meanwhile, another corporate treasury stockpile race is brewing over BNB tokens.

Michael Saylor and his Washington, D.C.-based Strategy, Inc. have started investing in Bitcoin over the past four years. Now, even the US government is collaborating with the crypto bros to stockpile BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA.

Then you’ve got a publicly traded hotel company in Japan and an online sports betting company in Minnesota piling billions into Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Now, two nanotech firms are buying BNB tokens to establish their own corporate crypto treasuries.

Chinese microchip designer Nano Labs is snapping up some $90 million worth of 120,000 BNB tokens to rebalance its corporate finances.

Pennsylvania-based biotech firm Windtree Therapeutics announced on July 24 that it is committing $520 million to its BNB token treasury strategy, a move aimed at attracting major institutional investment, bringing its total to $700 million.