Although the year is only half over, some crypto networks have quietly achieved major milestones, solidifying their position as leaders in the digital asset space. One of them is Litecoin, which is considered the digital silver to Bitcoin’s digital gold status.

According to a tweet by key opinion leader (KOL) Crypto Patel, Litecoin has experienced significant growth in its network activity and global adoption. The progress has made 2025 a record-breaking year for the crypto network.

Litecoin Records High Transaction Count

Litecoin (LTC) is one of the most-used cryptocurrencies for real-world payments. The network has recorded more than 300 million in total transactions so far this year. The asset is among the top currencies for crypto payments on platforms like BitPay and CoinGate. LTC is also becoming one of the favorite payment currencies for PayPal and Venmo users.

The network’s security is also stronger than ever, with a hashrate of 2.7 PH/s. Hashrates represent estimates of the number of hashes that Litecoin miners need to generate to solve and validate transaction blocks. The blockchain’s hashrate has hit multiple highs this year, indicating that miner confidence remains elevated.

In terms of expansion, Litecoin has enlarged its reach to social media apps like Telegram. LTC is now available for transactions on the Telegram Wallet. So, the app’s users can send and receive the altcoin directly on the platform without needing additional applications.

Institution Adoption, Price Potential

Furthermore, Litecoin is not left out of the institutional adoption wave sweeping the cryptocurrency industry. Corporate treasuries are adopting the cryptocurrency as their reserve asset. The digital asset infrastructure company, Luxxfolio, already holds over 20,000 LTC, while the pharmaceutical entity, MEI Pharma, has allocated $100 million to a Litecoin treasury.

Institutional adoption of LTC could grow stronger upon the approval of Litecoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Three asset managers, Grayscale, Canary Capital, and CoinShares, have filed for ETFs with U.S. authorities. Analysts say there are strong odds of approval by the end of the year.

While riding a growing adoption wave, Litecoin has found a way to enhance user privacy without compromising its core features. A few years ago, Litecoin integrated the MimbleWimble Extension Block (MWEB), which enabled users to conduct more private and efficient transactions without compromising network speed.

This year, the privacy layer has recorded significant adoption, with more than 90% of Litecoin miners and nodes validating MWEB blocks. At least 164,000 LTC have been locked privately via MWEB.

Meanwhile, Litecoin’s technical indicators look strong, with good momentum. Trading around $110 at press time, market experts believe the coin has the potential to reach $500 during this bull run.