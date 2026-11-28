Hedge funds held twice as much as advisors in early 2024, but the landscape has changed dramatically.

According to data compiled and shared by Bloomberg’s James Seyffart earlier this week, more than 2,200 institutions held spot Bitcoin ETF shares worth 356,072 BTC as of September 30, and investment advisors accounted for nearly half.

Wells Fargo, meanwhile, became the largest holder after roughly doubling its stake during Q3 2026.

Hedge Funds Lose the Crown

The ETF analyst said the known ownership is “dominated by investment advisors,” which he described as “arguably a good thing because they tend to be longer-term holders.” The numbers back him up, to a large extent. The 1,863 advisors in the dataset held 160,195 BTC. Brokerages came second with 59,255 BTC, followed by 141 hedge fund managers with 58,088 BTC and banks with 28,937 BTC. So 45% is not quite a majority, but it’s still more than the next two groups combined.

Who owns the Bitcoin ETFs? A lot of institutions — over 2,200 of them according to 13F data. The known ownership is dominated by investment advisors though. Which is arguably a good thing because they tend to be longer term holders. https://t.co/8BD25BhLfA — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) November 24, 2026

The second chart in his post shows how dramatically the picture has changed over the past less than three years. In March 2024, just a couple of months after the spot Bitcoin ETFs debuted, hedge funds held roughly 70,000 BTC through the financial vehicles, which was roughly twice as much as advisors.

By September this year, advisors’ stake has skyrocketed by over 350%, while hedge funds’ holdings are down to 58,088 BTC. Banks, on the other hand, went from just 800 units to 29,000 BTC within the same period.

The third quarter alone added 56,493 BTC across all investors. Brokerages led the charge with 17,701 BTC, ahead of advisors with 11,610 BTC. Holding companies, though, reduced their exposure by 764 BTC, while family offices and trusts trimmed 269 BTC.

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The numbers have undoubtedly changed in October and November as investors continue to dump BTC through the Bitcoin ETFs.

Top Dog

Seyffart noted in a follow-up that Wells Fargo is “the new top dog.” The bank held 30,549 BTC across all of its entities, after adding 15,343 units in Q3. Jane Street remained the largest single entity with 22,894 BTC, ahead of Wells Fargo Clearing Services with 19,447 units, and Goldman Sachs with 15,343 BTC.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Digital cut its exposure by 2,740 BTC, while Avenir Tech shed 2,295 BTC. Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala sat on 8,334, while the Abu Dhabi Investment Council held another 4,653 BTC.