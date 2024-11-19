Heather Morgan, widely known by her rap persona “Razzlekhan,” has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for her role in laundering funds stolen during the 2016 Bitfinex cryptocurrency hack.

Morgan pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges related to money laundering and defrauding the United States earlier this year.

A Deliberate Scheme

According to a CoinDesk report, Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., described Morgan’s actions as calculated and intentional during the sentencing:

“These are serious offences,” the judge remarked. “You were true partners in this laundering scheme … You did not stop voluntarily but stopped when you got arrested.”

While Morgan initially claimed she was unaware of the hack, authorities argued her actions after learning about it demonstrated active involvement. She was accused of helping by using complex methods to hide the origins of the stolen funds.

These included “chain hopping” by converting cryptocurrency across different blockchains, using mixing services to anonymize transactions, depositing funds into darknet markets, and exchanging assets for gold coins.

Morgan also personally buried the gold coins. A lawyer for the prosecution emphasized, “She was the one that dug the hole,” adding that “She jumped into the conspiracy.”

Her husband, Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein, who carried out the hack, received a five-year prison sentence last week. The theft involved nearly 120,000 Bitcoin, valued at $71 million at the time and worth billions today.

Remorse and Calls for Leniency

Morgan expressed remorse during the hearing, tearfully addressing the court. “I am extremely sorry and deeply regret the choices I made,” she said. “The harm I’ve caused will haunt me for the rest of my life.”

Her lawyer argued that the 34-year-old’s public persona as “Razzlekhan” had subjected her to reputational harm, calling her rap career “a fictional character” misunderstood by the public. He requested that her sentence be limited to the 17 days she had already served in jail and the home confinement she has endured since 2022.

Family and friends from Dubai and Hong Kong appeared in court to support her, appealing for leniency. The judge acknowledged Morgan’s support network but emphasized the need to deter similar crimes in the crypto sector. She also noted the importance of holding individuals accountable, particularly in an industry plagued by criminality.

Morgan will report to prison in early 2024, the exact date of which has yet to be determined. Hours after the hearing, she posted a video online stating she would soon share her side of the story, having stayed silent during the legal proceedings.