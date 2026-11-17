A former Robinhood software engineer has pleaded guilty to using confidential company information to make profitable crypto trades ahead of public token listing announcements.

Huaisong Xiang, 30, of Jersey City, New Jersey, admitted to wire fraud after trading perpetual futures on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid using nonpublic information about crypto assets that Robinhood planned to add to its trading platform.

Listing Information Exploited

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Xiang repeatedly took positions on crypto tokens before Robinhood publicly announced their listings on Robinhood Crypto. His role as a software engineer gave him access to internal information about which crypto the company planned to support and when those listings would take place. Rather than keeping that information confidential, prosecutors said Xiang used it to position himself in the market before the announcements became public.

Between 2025 and 2026, he bought perpetual futures tied to the relevant tokens on Hyperliquid, which allowed him to benefit from price movements without actually owning the underlying assets. Perpetual futures differ from traditional futures contracts because they have no expiration date. This means that traders can keep their positions open indefinitely, subject to periodic funding payments. Xiang’s trades generated $125,523 in profits, according to the case filings.

As part of his guilty plea, he agreed to forfeit the entire amount.

The plea was entered before US District Judge Colleen McMahon. Xiang pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, an offense carrying a maximum possible prison sentence of 20 years. Judge McMahon has scheduled Xiang’s sentencing for February 25, 2027.

Commenting on the development, US Attorney Jamie McDonald said,

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“No matter the trading platform, corporate insiders will be held accountable when they trade based on misappropriated information.”

DOJ Update Leaves Second Engineer Out

Another engineer, 36-year-old Hefu Chai, was also charged in September. However, he has not been mentioned in the latest announcement.

When the allegations first surfaced, Robinhood said it had conducted its own investigation before notifying law enforcement and regulators. The company also made clear that it does not tolerate insider trading.