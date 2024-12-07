Bitcoin’s volatile price movements continue as the asset jumped to $102,000 yesterday but was stopped there and pushed south by a few grand.

The altcoin space is well in the green now after the Friday morning correction, including XRP, which has finally reclaimed the $2.4 level.

BTC Looks Toward $100K

It was another historic week in the cryptocurrency markets as bitcoin did what many thought throughout the years as impossible. After dumping $93,500 on Tuesday and $94,500 on Wednesday, the primary digital asset resumed its bull run on Thursday and skyrocketed by almost ten grand. As such, it managed to break through the coveted $100,000 line and jumped to a mark a fresh all-time high of $103,800.

After breaking into uncharted six-digit territory, the asset faced a massive flash crash. Perhaps due to the large number of leveraged positions, bitcoin slumped hard by over ten grand and dumped briefly to $92,000 on Friday morning.

However, it bounced off and started to regain traction almost immediately. As such, it jumped past $100,000 once again on Friday evening and tapped $102,000. Another rejection followed, and BTC now stands inches below the six-digit mark.

Its market capitalization has retraced to just under $2 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts is down to 51.4%.

HBAR Enters Top 20

The altcoins faced similar enhanced volatility on Friday morning but have turned green now. Ethereum even managed to break past $4,000 yesterday evening but has slipped to just under that level now. XRP was among the poorest performers in the past couple of days but has jumped by 6% since yesterday and is above $2.4.

Other daily gainers include BNB, DOGE, ADA, SHIB, XLM, LINK, and APT. HBAR has stolen the show once again by surging by almost 20% daily. Moreover, the asset has gained 100% on a weekly scale and a mindblowing 590% on a monthly.

The total crypto market cap remains close to its peak at just under $3.850 trillion.