Ripple’s cross-border token is among the cryptocurrencies that managed to break their previous all-time highs this year and chart a fresh peak.

However, it has lost steam in the following month, unlike many of its competitors, and the question now arises whether the 2025 top has already been reached or does XRP have the legs for one more run.

Bull Vs. Bear Cases

In terms of methodology, the AI solution said it prompted four large language models with identical inputs to reach its conclusion. It reviewed the most recent price actions, historical cycle behavior, common technical markets, such as the Fibonacci extensions, as well as support and resistance lines, and potential catalysts (ETF applications, legal clarity, payments adoption, and overall global situation).

Admitting that making bold predictions is highly speculative, especially in the cryptocurrency industry, ChatGPT outlined two main scenarios – bullish and bearish.

Should the first materialize, XRP’s price would break out of its current sideways structure between $3.00 and $3.50 and head toward a new peak of up to $7 by the end of the year. In case more catalysts cluster, ChatGPT noted that the third-largest cryptocurrency can rocket to lower double-digit territory as well.

Some of those potential propellers include:

Catalyst Fatigue: If ETF momentum stalls or legal headlines disappoint, enthusiasm can unwind quickly. Macro Shock: A risk-off turn—driven by rates, liquidity, or geopolitics—would hit high-beta assets hardest.

Although there was a bearish scenario as well, it still sounds quite promising for XRP bulls. ChatGPT said there is a possibility that the July 2025 all-time high of $3.65 could be as high as Ripple’s token can go this year.

Failed Reclaim: Multiple failed attempts to clear the $3.4–$3.6 band, especially on declining volume, strengthen the case for a deeper retrace into the mid-$2s or lower.

Still, it noted that this is the least likely scenario to transpire as long as the overall market conditions remain similar or even more favorable.

AI Conclusion

OpenAI’s solution, which recently revealed its fifth version, noted that models do not promise a moonshot, but they also don’t believe the top is in for 2025. After mentioning the necessary disclaimer that this conclusion is not direct financial advice, ChatGPT said:

“The consensus says XRP’s 2025 peak most likely lands in the $5–$7 band if price reclaims and holds above prior highs on rising volume and at least one major catalyst materializes. Without that, the market may have already printed its local top. Bottom line: watch the $3.4–$3.6 corridor, volume expansion, and headline catalysts—because the next decisive move will likely be fast.”