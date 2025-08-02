Ripple’s cross-border payments token took central stage in July as it finally did what many thought it was impossible and broke its all-time high set over seven years ago (January 2018) at $3.4. XRP peaked at $3.65 after a mindblowing 65% rally that took place in just a matter of ten days or so.

However, the third-largest cryptocurrency, which had a market cap of well over $200 billion at that point, has already dropped by 20% to a multi-week low of $2.9 as of press time, raising a few questions, such as whether it has already reached its 2025 high. To gain a different perspective, we decided to ask three of the most popular AIs: Grok, ChatGPT, and Gemini.

More Peaks to Come?

Is the July 2025 all-time high of $3.65 as good as it is going to get for XRP this year? Well, the three AIs in question provided a few alternative answers, as giving a straightforward yes or no answer would be irresponsible, given the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market. Also, it’s impossible to know what would happen in the future.

Nevertheless, the AI solutions offered these scenarios based on what has transpired in the past year or so – developments, market changes, regulatory improvements, etc – and on a few probabilities.

ChatGPT’s bullish scenario indicated that the current correction is “often healthy after a parabolic run.” If XRP holds above critical support levels, such as $2.8 and $3, its rally could resume in the following week. Additionally, it noted that if BTC and ETH maintain their overall bullish structure, XRP has a solid chance of jumping past its July peak.

It could get another price boost if spot Ripple ETFs are approved in the States and when, for once, the legal case against the SEC officially concludes. ChatGPT also noted that XRP tends to outperform later during a bull market phase.

“Historically, XRP has been a late-stage bull run performer. In both 2017 and 2021, it had explosive second legs after initial consolidation.”

Grok’s answer was somewhat similar:

“XRP’s $3.65–$3.66 high in July 2025 is a significant milestone, but most expert sources don’t rule out the possibility of new highs later this year if strong market or regulatory catalysts materialize. For now, the price correction appears to be a healthy retracement after a swift rally, not necessarily the definitive peak of the cycle.”

Peak Already Achieved?

Gemini was slightly less optimistic about XRP’s upcoming performance by the end of the year. It outlined significant competition in Ripple’s field, from contenders like Stellar, that can take some of its market share and jeopardize XRP’s adoption curve.

In terms of the asset’s price movements, it said it “might consolidate around its current price or even experience further declines before a potential rally in 2026.”

ChatGPT also provided a more skeptical scenario, suggesting that the lack of fresh catalysts could limit XRP’s upside potential. It noted that capital can rotate out of XRP into other popular altcoins, which are yet to benefit during this market phase, such as TON, SOL, or some meme coins, and Ripple’s native token could cool down.

Overall, though, ChatGPT, as well as Grok, maintained a more bullish stance. The former noted that XRP’s actual high this year can be somewhere between $4 and $5. The latter was even more optimistic, indicating that a price pump to $8 is not out of the question if certain developments go Ripple’s way, such as approval of spot XRP ETFs, major partnership announcements, or a broader market surge.