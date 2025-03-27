Ethereum has entered a consolidation phase after a short-term recovery, with the price stalling below key resistance levels. Yet, considering market sentiment, the asset could be on the verge of a deeper decline.
Technical Analysis
The Daily Chart
ETH’s daily chart shows that the price is still struggling to break above the $2,200 resistance zone. The recovery from the $1,800 low has lost momentum, and ETH continues to trade well below the 200-day moving average, which sits near $2,900.
The RSI is also cooling off just under the 50 level, reflecting a lack of strong trend direction. For the buyers to regain control, ETH must close above $2,200 and follow through toward $2,400. Failure to do so risks a slow bleed back toward the $1,800-$1,900 support zone.
The 4-Hour Chart
On the 4-hour timeframe, Ethereum is now breaking below the lower boundary of the ascending channel, signaling a potential shift in the short-term trend. The breakdown from this rising structure around the $2,000 mark shows bullish momentum has weakened, and buyers failed to defend the channel’s support.
Moreover, the RSI is trending downward, reinforcing bearish pressure. If this breakdown holds, ETH could revisit the $1,900 demand zone next. A recovery back above $2,100 would be needed to neutralize the bearish structure, but as it stands, the risk of further downside is increasing.
Sentiment Analysis
By Edris Derakhshi (TradingRage)
Coinbase Premium Index (30-day EMA)
The Coinbase Premium Index remains in negative territory, indicating that Ethereum is still trading at a discount on Coinbase compared to other major exchanges. This suggests that US-based investors — often viewed as institutional or more conservative — show limited demand or even distribute.
Persistent negative premium typically reflects weak spot market interest from the US, which can weigh on price action, especially during uncertain market phases. Until this metric flips positive and holds, it signals a lack of strong spot-driven accumulation and adds to the bearish undertone in the current ETH environment.
LIMITED OFFER for CryptoPotato readers at Bybit: Use this link to register and open a $500 FREE position on any coin!
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.