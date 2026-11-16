Harvard Holds $144M in Bitcoin and Boosts Gold Position to $442 Million

Two major educational institutions demonstrate opposing investment strategies when it comes to crypto.

Harvard University has maintained its Bitcoin exposure throughout the third quarter of 2026. At the same time, though, it has significantly expanded its investment in gold. This highlights a diversified approach to alternative assets such as cryptocurrency.

According to its latest filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Harvard Management Company held 3.04 million shares of BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). On September 30th, they were worth approximately $144 million.

That said, the university’s gold investments tell quite a different story. It increased its holdings in the SPDR Gold Shares ETF nearly 20-fold to 1.16 million shares, worth about $442.2 million.

The figures suggest that Harvard is placing considerably more capital into traditional safe-haven assets but is also maintaining its exposure to Bitcoin.

Dartmouth Maintains Broad Crypto Exposure

Meanwhile, another prominent educational institution, Dartmouth College, retained its 201,531 shares in IBIT, valued at approximately $9.5 million according to a separate SEC filing.

Unlike Harvard, the College also maintained exposure to other cryptocurrencies through staking-focused investment products. Its holdings included:

304,803 shares of the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF worth $4.9 million

178,148 shares of the Grayscale Ethereum Staking ETF valued at $4.5 million

It’s quite obvious that the filings highlight a completely different investment approach among major university investment managers. While Harvard grows its gold allocation, pointing toward diversification alongside Bitcoin, Dartmouth’s positions across various cryptocurrencies demonstrates a rather broader exposure the the market of digital assets.

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