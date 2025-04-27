According to a CoinGecko survey published on April 23, 47% to 49% of people said that AI agents will be better at crypto trading and investing than humans.

The remaining half of the participants believed AI does not have an edge over humans in the crypto market yet, “which suggests that opinions are still divided over this comparison,” reported CoinGecko research analyst Yuqian Lim.

The most common view was that AI will “sometimes” outperform humans in both trading and investing.

1 in 7 Would Trust AI With Portfolio

Around 36% of respondents expressed willingness to let AI agents manage a majority, 60%, of their crypto portfolio. However, 15% of crypto investors said they would trust AI with their entire portfolio.

“1 in 7 participants either think they can completely trust AI agents with all of their crypto, or believe the potential profits will outweigh the risks, or simply have a high risk tolerance for their crypto holdings.”

We asked: “AI agents can be trusted to access and manage your crypto wallets.” Here’s how people responded:

• Strongly Disagree – 19.8%

• Disagree – 17.7%

• Neutral – 27.9%

• Agree – 16.0%

• Strongly agree – 18.5% What might be the reason? ⬇️ — CoinGecko (@coingecko) April 23, 2025

Opinion is split on trusting AI with crypto wallets, with 37% distrusting AI, 34% trusting AI, and 28% neutral. Around 13% said they would not trust AI with any portion of their crypto portfolio.

When it came to crypto trading, 13% believed AI agents would only rarely outperform humans, and 9% believed that would never happen. Large centralized exchanges such as Binance offer AI bot trading services to their users.

There are several benefits to using AI trading bots, such as speed, logic, automation, and around-the-clock trading. But they also come with inherent risks such as failing under pressure, misreading data, and being locked inside “black boxes” with no transparency or reasoning.

The study polled 2,632 crypto market participants between Feb. 20 and March 10, 2025.

AI Tokens Lead Market Recovery

More than $250 billion has entered crypto markets since the beginning of this week, pushing total capitalization over $3 trillion once again. However, artificial intelligence-based digital assets are recovering faster than their altcoin brethren.

The leading AI tokens have outperformed markets over the past week, according to CoinGecko.

Near Protocol (NEAR) topped $2.50 in early trading in Asia on Thursday and has gained an impressive 25% over the past seven days.

Bittensor (TAO) has done even better, closing in on $350 following a whopping 45% increase over the past week.

Render (RENDER) topped $4.60 before falling back, but has still made more than 20% in a week, while Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) closed in on $0.65 following a 36% weekly increase.