Groundwork For Potential Bitcoin Recovery Is Forming, Say Analysts

Bitcoin has had a rough weekend, erasing all gains from its previous rally, but the bottom could be in, according to analysts.

Bitcoin remains firmly in the middle of its almost two-month-long sideways channel following weekend declines, during which it dumped below $66,000 briefly.

“Momentum remains tentative, with lower highs still defining the short-term structure,” commented on-chain analytics provider Coinglass on Monday.

The analysts noted that the market appears to be transitioning from “active distribution towards a more neutral footing,” however, there is still “limited conviction” at current levels.

“While conditions remain fragile, easing sell-side pressure and stabilising flows suggest the groundwork for a potential recovery is forming, though stronger demand is still required to confirm a sustained shift.”

$BTC broke back below $70k before finding support near $65k, with a modest rebound back towards $67k into the weekend. Momentum remains tentative, with lower highs still defining the short-term structure. Read more in this week’s Market Pulse👇https://t.co/2YkGjsdzkQ pic.twitter.com/7uLOYEYriD — glassnode (@glassnode) March 30, 2026

Bitcoin Back in Accumulation Zone

CryptoQuant said on Monday that Bitcoin had dipped back into the accumulation zone.

“Whales are increasingly active on the Binance platform, depositing large Bitcoin batches that will potentially be sold,” noted analysts.

BTC has declined around 4% over the past week, dipping below $66,000 on Saturday and again on Monday. It had recovered marginally to reach $68,000 during early Asian trading on Tuesday morning but appears to have found resistance there.

“The market is slowly compressing around this $60K to $80K region,” observed analyst ‘Daan Crypto Trades’ on Tuesday.

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Meanwhile, analyst ‘Sykodelic’ remained bullish as usual, stating that Bitcoin is currently trading in the “largest pocket of supply it has ever had,” over five years, just underneath the high-time-frame bullish structure.

Back in 2022, this was totally different, he said before adding:

“We have been seeing signs of large accumulation across the board, with a lot more strength. It’s going to be over much faster than most people are expecting.”

Elsewhere on Crypto Markets

Crypto markets have ticked up a little over the past few hours, but nothing substantial. According to the latest Wall Street Journal article, President Trump is willing to end the Iran War even if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

Ethereum prices made a minor move, up from around $2,000 to $2,080, before hitting resistance as the asset remains weak. Meanwhile, the altcoins remained mostly flat, with low volumes and further losses for XRP, Hyperliquid, and Canton.