The cryptocurrency bull market is raging on, which has opened the door for many companies from the industry to initiate procedures to go public in the United States.

The latest to go down this road is Grayscale Investments, as the entity said it had confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the SEC in order to begin public trading.

“The number of shares to be registered and the price range for the proposed registration have not yet been determined. The registration is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions,” reads the statement.

If approved, Grayscale will follow the likes of Coinbase, which went public years ago, and, more recently, Circle. The stablecoin issuer’s shares (CRCL) started trading in early June and have exploded in value from under $50 to almost $190 as of Friday’s closing price.

Grayscale’s filing comes just as the crypto market was revived once again during this cycle, with BTC’s price breaking into uncharted territory and currently trading above $121,000 after setting a new peak earlier today at just north of $123,000.