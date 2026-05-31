GOP Portfolios Shift Toward Bitcoin and Other Trump Favorites: Report

GOP lawmakers in the US are increasingly investing in assets favored by Donald Trump.

It appears that Bitcoin is no longer just a campaign talking point in DC – it’s becoming a very visible part of political investment portfolios in the circles close to President Donald Trump.

Republican lawmakers have shifted their portfolios to reflect assets and companies that are in the president’s favor.

GOP Trades Follow Trump’s Crypto Signal

According to a recent report, GOP lawmakers have migrated their portfolios toward “Trump favorites.” These include Intel and Bitcoin, which underscores how closely political sentiment and market positioning have started to overlap.

The report also says that investments in the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF currently account for about 4% of total Republican holdings, subject to the analysis.

This figure is relatively small compared to traditional stock positions, but it holds considerable political significance. Bitcoin has become a clear financial symbol of Trump’s efforts to turn the United States into the “crypto capital of the world.”

Trump Keeps Praising Crypto

This shift comes as the president continues to publicly praise the cryptocurrency industry.

Just a few days ago, he once again promoted his goal of keeping the US the crypto capital of the world, which further reinforces a message that has been central to his digital asset agenda. Unfortunately, the industry took a dive immediately afterward, but let’s be optimistic and consider it short-term selling pressure.

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This specific rhetoric has been backed by Trump’s policy. Recently, the Commodity and Futures Trading Commission took a landmark step by approving KalshiEX’s BTCPERP as the first regulated Bitcoin perpetual futures contract listed on a CFTC-regulated US-based exchange.

Moreover, the watchdog issued a no-action letter, which clears the path for Coinbase to connect American users to global derivatives markets for the very first time ever.

Back to the subject at hand, though, for investors, the growing exposure to bitcoin-linked products presents a new reality – one that confirms that crypto is evolving to be more than just a speculative asset class.