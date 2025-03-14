TL;DR

The increased number of XRP addresses and the breakout of certain patterns suggest that XRP could be setting the stage for a renewed pump.

The possible resolution of the Ripple v. SEC case and the potential launch of a spot XRP ETF could also drive significant price action.

XRP to Go at Full Speed Again?

Donald Trump’s win in the US presidential elections initially benefited the entire cryptocurrency market, with Ripple’s native token becoming one of the notable gainers. Its price skyrocketed from a mere $0.50 prior to the voting to almost a new all-time high of $3.40 in mid-January.

Since then, XRP has been on a downfall, aligning with the overall collapse of the sector. Currently, it trades at roughly $2.32 (per CoinGecko’s data), or a 31% decline from the local top.

An important element, though, indicates that the price might be gearing up for a surge toward fresh peaks. The X user Ali Martinez revealed that the total number of XRP addresses hit a new all-time high of 6.87 million. The metric’s rise can have a bullish effect on the valuation since it indicates an increased network adoption and rising demand.

Before that, Martinez predicted that XRP could reach a whopping $15 per coin. He based his forecast on a symmetrical triangle pattern formed on the asset’s price chart since January 2018. Towards the end of 2024, XRP broke out of the trend, and the analyst believes the upside could continue to the depicted target.

Crypto X is rammed with market observers who have recently made even more bullish projections. Earlier this month, EGRAG CRYPTO assumed XRP could be gearing up for the next “big leap,” envisioning a price explosion in the $27-$222 range.

Reaching such high prices would require the token’s market cap to surge beyond $1.5 trillion, which makes this prediction highly unrealistic.

XRP Awaits These Events

There are two major developments that might potentially cause XRP’s price to soar substantially in the near future. The first is the eventual conclusion of the legal battle between Ripple and the US SEC, which has been ongoing for over four years.

There has been rising speculation that the official end is just around the corner, with the US lawyer Fred Rispoli predicting a resolution before April 16.

The changes in the SEC’s leadership and the multiple dropped cases against crypto businesses as of late support the thesis of an incoming agreement in the Ripple case.

The other factor the asset’s proponents await is the possible launch of a spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the US. The investment vehicle will enable investors to gain exposure to the token without needing to manage digital wallets and private keys or navigate cryptocurrency exchanges.

The well-known companies that have displayed their intentions to introduce such a product include Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, and others. The securities regulator acknowledged some of the applications, and according to Polymarket, the approval odds before the end of 2025 stand at around 76%.