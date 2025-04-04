TL;DR
- Ripple’s ability to defend from a price drop below the critical support at $2 could be a proper entry signal.
- The narrative is also supported by a popular technical indicator, which just flashed a buy signal.
The past week didn’t go well for the fourth-largest cryptocurrency, which is down by over 6% within this timeframe. Thursday evening was a particularly painful trading period for the asset as Trump’s latest tariffs pushed it south to a three-week low of $1.96.
This meant that XRP had lost roughly 25% of its value since March 19, when it peaked at $2.6 after the announcement by Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, that the lawsuit against the US SEC had effectively ended.
Nevertheless, the cross-border token reacted well to the brief slip below the key support line at $2 and bounced off above it almost immediately. The past 12 hours or so have been more promising as XRP now trades at $2.1.
Renowned crypto analyst Ali Martinez highlighted the importance of the $2 support numerous times in the past, warning that XRP could slump to $1.2 if it breaks to the downside. Now that it managed to defend the asset, it could be the propeller of another rally.
Martinez substantiated his position by mentioning the TD Sequential – a metric that shows the market exhaustion in either direction. According to the analyst, the technical indicator had flashed a buy signal on the daily after XRP held above $2, which could trigger a trend reversal and lead to upcoming gains.
$XRP could be setting up for a rebound! Holding above $2 while the TD Sequential flashes a buy signal! pic.twitter.com/LZBaQxvb2N
— Ali (@ali_charts) April 3, 2025
This prediction is in stark contrast to the concerning developments around ADA and LINK, where whales had started to offload substantial portions of both assets.
