The layer-1 decentralized finance (DeFi) interoperability network, Flare, has launched the first FAsset on its mainnet.

This product, called FXRP v1.2, is designed for XRP holders, enabling them to leverage their assets across the DeFi ecosystem.

According to a press release shared with CryptoPotato, FXRP minting will be capped at 5 million tokens for the first week, while Flare rolls out incentives to ensure sustainable growth. The team behind the interoperability network says the launch of FXRP marks the start of the XRP DeFi awakening.

FXRP Goes Live on Flare

FAssets are representations of non-smart contract-enabled cryptocurrencies that are used in the Flare DeFi ecosystem and beyond. They are pegged to the original asset and secured through an overcollateralized system. This system is run by independent agents and Flare’s data oracles.

With FAssets, users can earn yield and engage in decentralized exchange (DEX) trading, lending, stablecoin minting, and liquid staking. Flare recently partnered with the Web3 software development entity Enosys to offer XRP-backed stablecoin loans. The loans will be powered by Enosys’ Collateralized Debt Position (CDP) protocol and Flare-native tokens, such as FXRP.

Flare says other protocols can integrate FAssets directly in their native building blocks, eliminating the need for special technicalities. As for security, Flare claims its protocols have undergone bug bounties, community-led reviews, and four independent audits. Since security for FAssets is considered an ongoing commitment, the system is monitored 24/7 with rapid response mechanisms in place.

“Institutional stakeholders in particular demand not only initial assurance, but ongoing verification that the system remains resilient to new threats. The Flare Foundation will continue to invest in robust, scalable security measures to ensure FAssets uphold the highest standards of safety, trust, and reliability for both institutions and the XRP community,” the platform stated.

Incentives for Sustainable Growth

Henceforth, users can acquire FXRP by minting the token via self-custody wallets that support Flare and XRPL. Alternatively, they can swap any token on Flare for the FAsset using DEXs like Enosys, BlazeSwap, and SparkDEX.

Additionally, they can acquire FXRP through crypto wallets like Luminite and Oxen Flow, which will offer built-in swap functionality. As Flare onboards more users, it will gradually increase the number of minted FXRP.

Meanwhile, Flare intends to distribute FAssets incentives to DeFi pools that make substantial contributions to on-chain activity. The rewards will initially come in the form of rFLR; Flare will stop them as FXRP becomes more widely integrated across the ecosystem.