Goldman Sachs Exits XRP and SOL ETF Positions in Q1 2026

Goldman Sachs seems to have quietly unwound its entire XRP and Solana ETF positions in the first quarter of 2026.

This is according to its latest 13F filing, with the move coming after the firm had built up roughly $154 million in XRP ETF exposure just months earlier.

What the Filing Shows

Per Goldman’s Q1 2026 Form 13F, there are zero XRP ETF positions and zero Solana ETF positions, suggesting a clean exit from both. However, the filing shows multiple iShares Ethereum Trust entries, at approximately $114 million, $60 million, and $3.4 million, plus a separate iShares Staked Ethereum Trust position worth around $66.9 million.

The firm also retains a dominant position in Bitcoin (BTC), with hundreds of millions held primarily through the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF across multiple account entries. It also added to its position in Circle, Galaxy Digital, and Coinbase while trimming holdings in Strategy, IREN, Bit Digital, and Riot.

One note worth flagging: several XRP-centric accounts have been circulating claims on X that Goldman still held the asset, citing what appeared to be an SEC filing screenshot.

But a check of Goldman’s actual submitted 13F found no such XRP positions, with the screenshot shared in those posts appearing to reflect Q4 2025 data, not the current quarter, which would explain the discrepancy.

Goldman’s XRP and Solana exposure was relatively new, considering that both ETFs launched in Q4 2025, and the Wall Street giant moved in quickly.

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By the end of that quarter, as CryptoPotato reported, the firm had accumulated around $154 million across four XRP products, namely Bitwise, Franklin, Grayscale, and 21Shares, making it the largest disclosed institutional investor in spot XRP ETFs at the time. The Solana position came alongside it.

XRP ETF Demand Still Strong Despite Goldman Exit

The Q1 exit happened against a difficult background for the exchange-traded funds tracking the Ripple token. They had a pretty successful couple of months soon after their launch, but falling crypto prices in early 2026, caused by growing global uncertainty, put them on the back burner, which led to a first month in the red for them in March.

Nonetheless, things changed in April, with the products hitting a green patch and seeing more than $81 million in inflows. This month, with two weeks still to go, capital that has come into spot XRP ETFs stands at nearly $95 million, with cumulative net inflows hitting a new all-time high of $1.39 billion.

On their part, Solana ETFs have never seen a red month since their debut, even though inflows have reduced considerably from the $419 million recorded in November 2025. Like their XRP counterparts, the funds also recorded a new ATH in cumulative net inflows in May, after getting to $1.12 billion.