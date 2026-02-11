Goldman Sachs’ Crypto Portfolio: BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL Holdings Revealed

The behemoth in investment banking published its Q4 2025 Form 13F disclosure, outlining its positions in four of the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap.

Given the recent price declines in the digital asset space, their USD value has declined, but the disclosure still shows an interesting pattern.

Goldman’s Crypto Portfolio

🚨NEW: Wall Street investment bank @GoldmanSachs just revealed it holds $1.1B $BTC, $1B $ETH, $153M $XRP and $108M $SOL. Goldman has representation at the White House meeting on stablecoin yield today. Its CEO David Solomon is scheduled to speak at @worldlibertyfi Forum in Palm… — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) February 10, 2026

The filing, which went viral on X yesterday, shows that Goldman has indirect exposure to approximately 13,740 BTC through the US-based spot Bitcoin ETFs. Since the filings reflect the value of the holdings at the end of the quarter, not the current value or the price paid upon purchase, there’s a significant discrepancy between what they are worth now and what they were reported to be then, due to the infamous crypto volatility.

At the end of Q4, the BTC position was valued at around $1.7 billion. Since then, the asset has declined by almost 50%, bringing these holdings’ current value to $920 million. Also, there’s a difference between Terrett’s post and today’s valuation as BTC tumbled once again this morning to under $67.000.

Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that this doesn’t represent a realized loss. Moreover, the filings indicated that Goldman has not reduced its BTC position.

Additionally, the investment bank now has exposure to three of the largest altcoins, including XRP and SOL, whose ETFs tracking their performance launched in Q4 last year.

Wall Street Warming Up to Crypto?

As mentioned above, the filing was quickly reposted yesterday on social media, and the crypto community embraced it as a definitive sign of Wall Street and institutions putting billions in the digital asset market.

Big moves. Goldman isn’t just talking crypto — they’re putting billions on the line. BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL all show serious institutional conviction. With White House access and CEO appearances, crypto is clearly on Wall Street’s radar. 👀 — The Ripple Mo | XRP 🇺🇸 (@IXEIAH) February 10, 2026

The timing is also intriguing as the White House continues to work on a crypto bill, the CLARITY Act, which has faced some resistance from the banking industry. In fact, some commentators believe that Goldman’s filings being published now indicate the bank is “positioning” itself in a power move and should not be regarded as a simple transparency act.