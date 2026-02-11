Dark Mode
Goldman Sachs’ Crypto Portfolio: BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL Holdings Revealed

The investment bank's positions are through crypto ETFs, not direct token holdings.
Jordan Lyanchev

The behemoth in investment banking published its Q4 2025 Form 13F disclosure, outlining its positions in four of the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap.

Given the recent price declines in the digital asset space, their USD value has declined, but the disclosure still shows an interesting pattern.

Goldman’s Crypto Portfolio

The filing, which went viral on X yesterday, shows that Goldman has indirect exposure to approximately 13,740 BTC through the US-based spot Bitcoin ETFs. Since the filings reflect the value of the holdings at the end of the quarter, not the current value or the price paid upon purchase, there’s a significant discrepancy between what they are worth now and what they were reported to be then, due to the infamous crypto volatility.

At the end of Q4, the BTC position was valued at around $1.7 billion. Since then, the asset has declined by almost 50%, bringing these holdings’ current value to $920 million. Also, there’s a difference between Terrett’s post and today’s valuation as BTC tumbled once again this morning to under $67.000.

Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that this doesn’t represent a realized loss. Moreover, the filings indicated that Goldman has not reduced its BTC position.

Additionally, the investment bank now has exposure to three of the largest altcoins, including XRP and SOL, whose ETFs tracking their performance launched in Q4 last year.

Wall Street Warming Up to Crypto?

As mentioned above, the filing was quickly reposted yesterday on social media, and the crypto community embraced it as a definitive sign of Wall Street and institutions putting billions in the digital asset market.

The timing is also intriguing as the White House continues to work on a crypto bill, the CLARITY Act, which has faced some resistance from the banking industry. In fact, some commentators believe that Goldman’s filings being published now indicate the bank is “positioning” itself in a power move and should not be regarded as a simple transparency act.

About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.