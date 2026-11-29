Bitcoin's $55K dip came days before gold's latest leg down. This is the wrong order for a bottom, according to Benjamin Cowen.

In a detailed report on gold’s recent performance, the analysts at the Kobeissi Letter said the precious metal traded 20% below its 200-day moving average, its widest negative gap since June 2013.

The bullish has bounced since, but crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen believes bitcoin’s next big move could depend on what gold does from here.

From 45% Above to 20% Below

The analysts at the Kobeissi Letter outlined how quickly the picture has flipped. In January, gold sat 45% above the same average, the largest such premium in more than four decades. At the time, the metal jumped to its all-time high of 5,600/oz before its subsequent crash.

By November 25, the asset’s price had tumbled by 37% from the January peak, making its biggest drawdown within a 12-month period since the early 1980s. For context, gold was also 20% below its 200-day average during the 2008 financial crisis. The record, per Kobeissi, is still the 27% gap below the average seen in 1981, so this one isn’t quite the worst ever, even though it’s close.

Gold tanked below $3,500 earlier this week but stabilized above $3,600 as of Friday’s close. What’s quite intriguing is that the asset’s decline comes despite massive accumulation efforts by central banks.

Gold has rarely been this oversold: Gold prices are trading -20% below their 200-day moving average, their largest negative deviation since June 2013. This marks a sharp reversal from the +45% deviation above the 200-day moving average recorded in January, the largest since the 1970s. This comes as gold prices have dropped -37% from their January intraday peak, their largest drawdown within a 12-month period since the early 1980s. By comparison, during the 2008 Financial Crisis, gold prices also declined -20% below their 200-day moving average. However, the largest such negative deviation was recorded in 1981, at -27%. Gold is experiencing one of its most severe declines in history. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 25, 2026

Watch the Metals

Popular crypto commentator Benjamin Cowen said bitcoin “normally bottoms after metals like gold and silver.” As long as these two specific assets keep diving, his base case is that “bitcoin should drop too.” Only once they show strength should traders anticipate BTC to follow.

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The timing now is a bit off. BTC dumped to $55,000 on November 21, but gold kept sliding and printed a lower low five days later. By Cowen’s logic, that would make the November 21 dip suspect as a final bottom.

Gold futures bottomed in August 2018, four months before BTC hit its bear market low that December. In 2022, gold found its floor in early November, and the cryptocurrency followed just weeks later. However, this pattern doesn’t always work, as BTC bottomed in January 2015, nearly a year before gold’s December 2015 low.