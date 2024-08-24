German authorities seized nearly 250,000 euros ($279,000) in cash and 13 crypto ATMs during a nationwide crackdown.

The operation, led by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), is part of a broader effort to strengthen regulatory oversight in the country’s rapidly expanding cryptocurrency sector.

Germany’s Raid on Crypto ATMs

On August 20, German administrators executed a nationwide sting operation, targeting 35 locations where crypto ATMs were allegedly operated without proper licensing. This was done in collaboration with the nation’s central bank and law enforcement.

In an official statement, BaFin emphasized the dangers associated with unlicensed crypto cash machines, noting their frequent use in illicit activities such as scams, fraud, and money laundering.

The agency reiterated its dedication to safeguarding Germany’s financial system and enhancing consumer protection. Operators found to be flouting licensing laws face serious penalties, including the possibility of up to five years in prison, as per BaFin.

According to Coin ATM Radar, there are 177 Bitcoin ATMs located across cities such as Düsseldorf, Berlin, and Stuttgart. These machines operate under the framework of the country’s Banking Act, which requires operators to secure authorization from the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) to ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

Authorities have warned that crypto ATMs could become hubs for criminal activities if operators do not implement robust Know Your Customer (KYC) measures, particularly for transactions exceeding 10,000 euros.

Germany Tightens Crypto Regulations

The unclear legal framework surrounding crypto cash machines in the country has raised concerns about their potential misuse for illicit activities, including money laundering and terrorism financing. However, the recent action represents a significant step towards market regulation and safeguarding citizens from exploitation.

This move aligns with a broader international trend, as in 2023, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) shut down 26 crypto ATMs operating without proper licenses, citing similar concerns about their involvement in laundering illicit funds.

In addition, crypto exchange Binance managed to recover over $73 million by July 31 this year from crypto hacks and scams.

Meanwhile, the German government has recently drawn attention to its handling of seized cryptocurrencies, particularly following the sale of the last of its Bitcoin in July 2024. This sale involved 3,846 BTC, each valued at approximately $62,604, most of which had been confiscated in previous operations.