AI-powered education group Genius Group has boosted its Bitcoin holdings by more than 50% in a renewed show of confidence in the digital asset.

The company disclosed that it increased its corporate Bitcoin treasury from 66 BTC to 100 BTC, an addition of 34 BTC worth approximately $3.42 million, which brings the total value of its holdings to $10.06 million at an average purchase price of $100,600 per Bitcoin.

Genius Group Ramps Up Bitcoin Treasury

The move comes just weeks after a US Court of Appeals ruling on May 6 lifted restrictions that had temporarily blocked the firm from acquiring additional Bitcoin due to a legal dispute tied to its merger with FatBrain AI. The company resumed its BTC accumulation on May 22 with a $2.7 million investment, a move that signals a broader return to its Bitcoin Treasury Reserve Strategy.

The Singapore-based firm has reaffirmed its long-term ambition to grow its holdings to 1,000 BTC, which aligns with a rising trend of institutional adoption amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.

In an official statement, Genius Group CEO, Roger Hamilton, said,

“We’re pleased to be able to have regained the right to manage our company’s capital in the way our Board and shareholders sees fit. Our 100 Bitcoin milestone is a significant step towards our 1,000 Bitcoin target.”

Genius Group suffered a turbulent period earlier this year when it was legally forced to downsize its treasury amid ongoing litigation. In April, the company began liquidating part of its Bitcoin reserves after a US District Court order barred it from raising capital or investing in BTC.

At the time, Hamilton criticized the court’s ruling as being rooted in false statements and financial coercion, and claimed the legal actions were orchestrated by individuals already facing fraud allegations.

From Crisis to Comeback

Data from Google Finance shows that Genius Group’s share price has fallen sharply in 2025, dropping by 68% from highs above $0.70 in early January to a low near $0.22 in April, which closely mirrored the timeline of the company’s legal challenges. However, the stock has shown signs of recovery in recent weeks, trading at $0.36 as of June 17.

The modest rebound suggests renewed investor confidence following the May court ruling.