Gemini Signs Apex Letter of Intent to Bring Crypto Event Contracts to Brokerages

The partnership could give Gemini access to millions of investors as event contract trading rapidly expands across the US.

The exchange has signed a non-binding letter of intent with Apex Fintech Solutions that would make its subsidiary, Gemini Titan, the exclusive regulated venue for crypto event contracts.

According to the press release, these contracts will be distributed through Apex’s futures commission merchant (FCM) to its brokerage customers.

Brokerages offering those contracts through the Apex FCM would use Gemini for execution and clearing. The release said Gemini also gives Apex flexibility to collaborate on sports, economics, and financial markets contracts on a non-exclusive basis. Both firms said they look forward to finalizing details in the coming weeks.

Gemini’s forward-looking statements described the arrangement as a non-binding letter of intent and listed the possibility that the parties fail to reach a definitive agreement among the risks investors should weigh.

Two Licenses Came First

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) approval arrived in stages, and Gemini Titan already secured a Designated Contract Market (DCM) license in December 2025, which let Gemini start offering regulated prediction markets to US customers.

Gemini first filed for that license in March 2020. In April, subsidiary Gemini Olympus obtained a Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) license, moving derivatives clearing and settlement for Gemini Titan in-house.

“Leveraging more than a decade of experience building and operating a regulated platform for crypto, a new and emergent asset class, we deliberately chose to build our predictions platform in-house,” Gemini CEO Tyler Winklevoss said.

He added that predictions are “the future of markets” and that the approach lets Gemini “expand our offering and open access to valued partners like Apex as demand for event contracts grows.”

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The two companies have shipped together before. Gemini launched stock trading at 0% commissions for certain US customers in July, with Apex Clearing Corporation acting as custodian and clearing broker.

Event Contract Revenue

Apex Global Head of Digital Markets Travis McGhee noted that brokerage clients “get regulated access to crypto event contracts without having to build the plumbing themselves.”

Apex says its infrastructure supports hundreds of clients and tens of millions of end investors, and its Apex Clearing Corporation subsidiary is licensed in 53 states and territories.

Similarly, Robinhood booked $156 million in event contract revenue in the second quarter, more than 10 times higher than a year earlier, on a record 13.6 billion contracts.

Gemini’s prediction market arm is already in court, though. New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the prediction market arms of Coinbase and Gemini, arguing that they run unlicensed gambling without New York State Gaming Commission approval.