Pudgy Penguins NFT holders have amassed significant rewards from a series of lucrative airdrops over the past year.

The latest data suggest that this figure could be around $137,000 per NFT at peak valuations.

Pudgy Penguins Holders Score Big

According to CoinGecko’s latest report, the largest contributor to these gains was the PENGU airdrop, which alone accounted for $116,365 per NFT and represented 86.3% of the total airdrop value received.

The launch of PENGU in December 2024 marked a significant milestone in the Pudgy Penguins ecosystem, with each NFT receiving 1.7 million tokens. The initial price of $0.05 quickly surged to an all-time high of $0.07, which managed to amplify the financial benefits for holders.

Additionally, the distribution extended beyond Pudgy Penguins to include Lil Pudgys, Pudgy Rods, and even holders of prominent NFT collections like Doodles, Cool Cats, and Moonbirds. This strategic move helped broaden the Pudgy Penguins community and further cement its influence within the NFT space.

Beyond the PENGU airdrop, Pudgy Penguins holders also benefited from various ecosystem-driven distributions, including the Dymension, Omni Network, zkSync, and LayerZero airdrops.

The Dymension airdrop, conducted in early 2024, granted holders 1,313 DYM tokens per NFT, which reached an all-time high of $8.50. This translated to a peak valuation of $11,160 per NFT. As part of the Cosmos ecosystem, Dymension’s focus on modular roll apps highlighted the broader trend of integrating NFTs into blockchain infrastructure beyond just Ethereum.

Meanwhile, the Omni Network airdrop rewarded each holder with 37 OMNI tokens, which initially traded at $27.06 but later peaked at $53.81, bringing in an additional $1,984 per NFT at its highest value. This airdrop aligned with Omni Network’s mission to enhance cross-chain interoperability, reinforcing the evolving role of NFTs in blockchain utility.

zkSync’s ZK token airdrop, on the other hand, in June 2024 provided holders with 8,721 ZK tokens, which, at its peak price of $0.32, delivered $2,791 in value per NFT. As a leading Ethereum Layer 2 solution, zkSync’s inclusion of Pudgy Penguins in its airdrop reflected the growing synergy between NFTs and blockchain scalability projects.

Lastly, the LayerZero airdrop in July 2024 further boosted holder gains, allocating 100 ZRO tokens per NFT. With an all-time high of $7.47, this airdrop contributed $747 per NFT, reinforcing the Pudgy Penguins ecosystem’s reputation as a hub for high-value blockchain integrations.

NFT Market Faces Its Weakest Year Since 2020

Zooming out, the NFT market experienced one of its weakest years since 2020, with a 19% decline in trading volume and an 18% drop in sales. Despite a strong start in 2024, trading volumes plummeted from $5.3 billion in the first quarter of the year to $1.5 billion in the third quarter, recovering slightly to $2.6 billion by year-end.

The decline suggests that NFTs were traded at higher prices due to rising token values. However, the gaming sector thrived as it dominated NFT sales as players embraced digital ownership and decentralized economies.