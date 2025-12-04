From Negative to Bullish: Coinbase Premium Signals Big Money Returning to Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) has climbed back above $93,000, recovering from a sharp drop just days earlier.

This quick comeback is being linked to a vital shift in data, suggesting major U.S. investors are starting to buy again.

A Key Metric Flips Positive

According to XWIN Research Japan, the Coinbase Premium Index climbed back into positive territory after falling deeply negative through November. During that period, Bitcoin slipped below $90,000, reflecting softer U.S. spot buying while offshore demand held up. Historically, a negative premium has matched up with risk-off positioning among regulated U.S. investors.

That backdrop changed quickly this week, with the research firm linking the rebound to a series of major announcements, including Charles Schwab, which oversees about $12 trillion, confirming plans to open Bitcoin and Ethereum trading in early 2026. It follows Vanguard’s recent reversal on crypto access, a moment that surprised many given its long-standing reluctance toward digital assets.

XWIN also noted that Japan is preparing to approve Bitcoin ETFs, and with Japanese investment trusts and pension-linked retail flows behind the move, analysts at the firm estimate $3–10 billion could enter the market during the early phase of adoption.

While no single market guarantees a predictable price effect, such flows can add meaningful upward pressure when combined with U.S. and European ETF demand. On top of these structural developments, Coinbase Institutional suggested in a recent outlook report that December could bring relief after Bitcoin’s unusually poor November.

The team cited the end of the Federal Reserve’s quantitative tightening phase as a supportive shift, pointing out that Bitcoin had dropped more than three standard deviations below its 90-day average while the S&P 500 declined only one.

Market Structure Strengthens

Beyond the influx of traditional money, the current price increase is notable for its stability. Data from Binance shows that as Bitcoin rose to the $93,000 mark, the Estimated Leverage Ratio (ELR) dropped to its lowest point in about a month. According to market watchers, a fast price rise is usually accompanied by increased borrowing from traders seeking bigger gains.

The current decline in leverage suggests a reduction in risky speculative positions, making the market less prone to the violent, cascading sell-offs caused by mass liquidations, and building a more solid foundation for the price.

This pattern of strong spot buying with low leverage mirrors characteristics seen at previous market bottoms. Analyst COINDREAM pointed out that rapid shifts in the Coinbase Premium Gap from negative to positive have historically coincided with periods of price stabilization and accumulation.

The current activity suggests a similar dynamic may be unfolding, where large buyers are stepping in at perceived lower price levels.