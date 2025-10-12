From Meme Coins to DeFi Dominance: How Solana Overtook Ethereum’s Early Growth Curve

While Ethereum laid down the groundwork for smart contracts,21Shares found that Solana's speed and cheap transactions are driving adoption across a broader spectrum, faster than Ethereum.

Solana’s revenue engine has matured at a pace few in the industry could have anticipated, and has now clearly surpassed Ethereum’s early growth trajectory.

From meme coin mania, DeFi, AI, and RWAs, Solana has managed to capture several on-chain revenue streams that Ethereum couldn’t monetize early, a new report suggests.

Solana’s Early Growth Curve

According to 21Shares, the blockchain generated roughly $2.85 billion in revenue between October 2024 and September 2025, after averaging nearly $240 million per month.

Peaks during periods of intense trading activity were found to be more than $600 million, with January 2025 marking the absolute high point at $616 million. This surge was driven largely by meme coin mania, including coins like Trump Coin. Even after the speculative frenzy cooled, Solana’s monthly revenues have remained in the $150 million-$250 million range. Such sustained figures demonstrated that the chain’s success “is not merely a speculative flash in the pan.”

A closer look at the revenue composition reveals a highly diversified ecosystem. Trading applications such as Photon and Axiom contributed $1.12 billion, or 39% of the total, by facilitating faster swaps, advanced execution, and high-frequency activity.

Beyond trading, Solana’s infrastructure supports a broad spectrum of DeFi, AI, DePin, and tokenized real-world asset applications. Its architecture, capable of thousands of transactions per second at sub-$0.01 costs, has effectively transformed Solana into a 24/7, global “on-chain Nasdaq,” which has helped it rival long-established Web 2 companies like Palantir ($2.8 billion in 2024) and Robinhood ($2.95 billion) in annual revenue.

Perspective Check

The contrast with Ethereum during its formative years couldn’t be more obvious. Between 2019 and 2020, roughly four to five years after Ethereum’s launch, monthly revenue averaged less than $10 million, which is less than 5% of what Solana now produces on a monthly basis.

In peak months, Solana’s revenue has outpaced Ethereum’s early numbers by more than 50x. While Ethereum’s growth was constrained by congestion and modest gas fee revenue in a nascent DeFi ecosystem, Solana has leveraged high throughput and low fees to monetize a broader range of activity much earlier in its lifecycle.

Daily active addresses on Solana now consistently hit 1.2-1.5 million, compared to Ethereum’s 400,000-500,000 during its early years.

Solana’s revenue growth has not been linear. 21Shares found that just two years ago, between October 2022 and September 2023, total network revenue stood at a mere $13 million, which can be attributed to early skepticism amid outages and market turbulence. The 220x increase over the past 12 months, however, was a shift from experimental blockchain to a commercially viable ecosystem.

Soon after, institutional interest followed suit. Currently, over $3 billion in SOL is held on public company balance sheets, and multiple treasury initiatives are underway from firms including Forward Industries, Pantera Capital, and Brera Holdings.