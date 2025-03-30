Art NFTs became a hot topic in the Web3 industry during 2021 and 2022, experiencing a surge in popularity. That year, trading volumes peaked at $2.9 billion, fueled by record-breaking sales such as Beeple’s Everydays for $69.3 million.

Fast forward to Q1 2025, and the market has nearly collapsed, with trading volume down 93% to $23.8 million and a sharp decline in active traders.

Traders in Art NFT Industry

According to DappRadar’s latest report, the meteoric rise in the Art NFTs space from 2020 to 2022 started with just 19,615 traders before surging to 291,724 in 2021 – a 1,386% increase. This boom was driven by media attention and high-value sales and peaked in 2022 with 529,101 active traders.

However, in 2023, enthusiasm waned as speculation gave way to market corrections. This eventually reduced traders to 282,683. The decline accelerated in 2024 and left only 76,176 participants. By the first quarter of 2025, the market had nearly returned to pre-boom levels, with 19,575 traders.

DappRadar said that this sharp decline was indicative of a “sobering reassessment” of the Art NFT market as “speculative fervor faded and collectors became more discerning.”

Fate of Once Top Art NFT Collections

Most of the NFT collections that peaked in 2021 have now faded into obscurity.

Art Blocks, once a leader in the generative art movement, has seen its trading volume plummet by 95%, with an 88% drop in sales. SuperRare, known for its unique digital artworks, has suffered a 94% decrease in trading volume and a staggering 98% drop in sales. Meanwhile, Foundation, previously a thriving marketplace, has witnessed a near-total collapse as its trading volume is down 99.8%, and sales are disappearing entirely.

Other platforms, including MakersPlace and KnownOrigin – acquired by eBay in 2022 – have either shut down or announced closures. Overall, the top 20 most traded Art NFT collections from 2021 have experienced an average decline of 95% in both trading volume and sales by 2024.

Despite these figures, Dapp Radar said that “Art NFTs are not dead.” Instead, this sector is simply evolving from “hype-driven trading to a more selective, value-oriented market.”

“Once fueled by speculative buying and whale-driven hype, the market has since undergone a dramatic correction, shedding unsustainable valuations and finding a more stable footing. While trading volume and active traders have dropped significantly, this doesn’t signal the death of Art NFTs – it signals their evolution.”